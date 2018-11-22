Politics is bound to be a topic of conversation at Thanksgiving across the country today. Whether you or someone at your meal decides to bring up their views on the state of America in 2018 is up to you.

One thing you shouldn't do: ask Siri about Donald Trump or how old the president is.

In an apparent glitch first spotted by The Verge, asking Siri the question "who is Donald Trump" or "how old is Donald Trump" returns an image of male genitalia in place of a picture of the 45th president of the United States.

USA TODAY was able to replicate the glitch when asking Siri "who is Donald Trump" on an iPhone X on Thursday evening.

Apple currently seems to have disabled showing images when those questions are asked. When asking now, the digital assistant returns a series of links to various websites and an imageless Wolfram Alpha result when asking about his age.

Asking the same questions to Google's Assistant showed proper images of Trump. Siri returned proper pages, and images, when asking about former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Siri returns a proper page when asked about former president Barack Obama.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how this glitch occurred or what it is doing to make sure it doesn't happen again.

