Is there tension between two royal duchess sisters-in-law? Or is it between their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry? Or maybe it's all a lot of tabloid twaddle, of the British variety.

That could be the case judging from a tiny video snippet on Instagram of Duchess Kate of Cambridge, 36, sharing her excitement over the "special" birth of Duchess Meghan of Sussex's first baby, due in the spring.

It's the first time we've heard Kate saying anything publicly about the next royal great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, and it couldn't have been a kinder remark.

Duchess Kate of Cambridge greets well wishers at Leicester University on Nov. 28, 2018 in Leicester, central England

During a walkabout with Prince William at the University of Leicester in central England Wednesday, Kate was caught on someone's smartphone shaking hands and talking to well-wishers who asked about her own three children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and baby Prince Louis who was born in April – and then about Harry and Meghan's baby.

About her own kids, "They're doing well, thank you," she told a questioner. "They're getting excited for Christmas time, because they've started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.

"And Louis's getting bigger, I can't believe he's like seven months, he's getting to be a big boy."

Duchess Kate of Cambridge lays flowers at the memorial at Leicester City Football Club for victims of an October helicopter crash at the club stadium that killed five people, including the club owner, in Leicester, central England on Nov. 28, 2018.

And how does she feel about Meghan's baby, someone else asked, perhaps alluding to the swirl of gossipy stories in London tabloids this week claiming that she and Meghan, 37, don't get along, or that Will, 36, and Harry, 34, are on the outs, or that relations are so bad Harry and Meghan are moving away from the Cambridges at Kensington Palace to live in Windsor.

But it doesn't sound like there's trouble in royal paradise judging from Kate's comments after she was asked if she's excited about Meghan's baby.

"Yeah, absolutely," she replied enthusiastically. "It's such a special time to have little kiddies. And now a cousin for George, Charlotte and Louis as well! It's really, really special."

And there was a big smile, seemingly sincere, on Kate's face as she spoke, although the well-wisher holding the camera got so excited she ended up aiming it mostly at Kate's chest.

Still, it probably won't banish any time soon the screaming headlines in papers such as The Daily Mail, the Express and The Sun about the alleged tensions among the young royals.

Will and Kate were in Leicester for a sad reason: To pay tribute to Leicester City soccer team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others who died with him in an Oct. 27 helicopter crash outside the team's stadium.

They laid flowers at the memorial at the crash site, greeted well-wishers and Will, who is president of the Football Association, gave a speech honoring Vichai, his family, the city and the club's fans.

The Duke and Duchess later met people gathered in the @uniofleicester’s Centenary Square at the end of their visit to Leicester today.



Thank you to all that came along to say hello! pic.twitter.com/FaOhdeDDgo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2018

Later, they went to the University of Leicester where Kate visited a neuroscience lab to learn more about how environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally.