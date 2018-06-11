After a dismally rainy day and a bruising election season, a serene event occurred over the U.S. Capitol just before sunset on Tuesday: A spectacular rainbow.

Whether it's just a temporary calm before the next storm, a sign of peaceful times to come, or some other mystical harbinger, no one can say, of course.

In order to see a rainbow, sunshine and falling rain are needed, according to the Atmospheric Optics site. In Washington on Tuesday, the skies cleared from west to east just at sunset, allowing folks to look back to the east to see the rainbow.

Early morning and late afternoon are typically the best times to see them because the sun must not be too high. As well, rainbows are always opposite the sun.

According to the Bible, the rainbow is the sign of God's promise to mankind that he will never again flood the Earth, according to the book "The Science and Wonders of the Atmosphere," by Stanley Gedzelman.

Regardless of what the rainbow foretold, social media was atwitter with photos of the breathtaking scene:

Another view of the Capitol rainbow tonight. Simply magnificent. From Jonathan Ernst/Reuters: https://t.co/FwDigPJWcd pic.twitter.com/xoqgOBBPcI — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 6, 2018

Please let this rainbow 🌈 above the Capitol be a good omen today. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/e6fkZU6xUx — Lauren Biagini (@LaurenBiagini) November 6, 2018

Look at this rainbow over the Capitol from about an hour ago - on Election Day. What does it MEAN??? More photos: https://t.co/FwDigPJWcd Photo by Calla Kessler pic.twitter.com/EtLm1YQLxP — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 6, 2018

Even without the rainbow, the sunset over the nation's capital was stunning in its own right:

