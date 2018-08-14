Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of sexy, scandalous Instagram posts – and her latest pic takes things to a whole other level.

The model, 27, posted a photo of herself Tuesday posing at a restaurant with a nip slip!

That's right, Ratajkowski had no problem with serving major looks all while suffering a literal wardrobe malfunction. 

But t keep from getting flagged by the social media site, Ratajkowski blurred the nipple itself. 

She also kept things very nonchalant with no further reference to the nip slip at all. She simply captioned the photo with a fork and knife emoji.

🍴

Nip slip? No problem! Looks like Ratajkowski's trying to take the shame out of the nip slip game. Or, maybe she's just having fun with another provocative pic. 

Either way, stay fierce, Ratajkowski!

Emily Ratajkowski's most provocative public appearances
01 / 19
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has turned into a pop-culture icon. Here, she attends Harper's Bazaar Celebrates Icons party in New York in 2016.
02 / 19
Ratajkowski attends the The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards at the Park Hyatt New York in September 2016.
03 / 19
Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson in 2015.
04 / 19
Emily Ratajkowski as Cleopatra at the Bacardi x Kenzo Digital present 'We Are The Night' Halloween Party.
05 / 19
Ratajkowski arrives for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.
06 / 19
(L-R) Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, Cynthia Erivo, La La Anthony and Emily Ratajkowski attend the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2016.
07 / 19
Emily Ratajkowski's undergarments might've been 'Gone Girl' for the look she sported at the Target + IMG New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Event on Sept. 6, 2016.
08 / 19
Emily Ratajkowski is a vision in white at the 2016 Breeders' Cup.
09 / 19
Ratajkowski (L) and Sebastian Bear-McClard with stepped out after their surprise wedding at the 33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018.
10 / 19
The actress/model showed off her wedding ring at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018.
11 / 19
Newly-wed Ratajkowski (L) and Sebastian Bear-McClard pose at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.
12 / 19
Odell Beckham Jr. and Emily Ratajkowski star in Buick's first-ever Super Bowl ad in 2016.
13 / 19
Ratajkowski starred as herself alongside Adrian Grenier an as Vince in the "Entourage" movie
14 / 19
Ratajkowski starred as scene star Sophie in "We Are Your Friends."
15 / 19
Ratajkowski danced as Sophie alongside Zac Efron in "We Are Your Friends" in 2015.
16 / 19
Ratajkowski attends the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.
17 / 19
Emily Ratajkowski
18 / 19
Ratajkowski brought glamour to the "Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" screening and opening gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2017.
19 / 19
Ratajkowski attends the "Loveless (Nelyubov)" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2017.
