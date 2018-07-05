Maya Hawke could be Tinsletown's next golden child.

As the daughter of two Hollywood power players (more on that later), Hawke's career in the spotlight is just beginning.

Hawke, 19, has two major upcoming roles on her plate: as Jo March in PBS' three-part miniseries of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women (airing May 13 and 20) and as one of the new lead characters in Season 3 of Netflix's Stranger Things.

Here are a few things to know about Hawke, from her Hollywood parents to the reason she dropped out of school.

Her parents are really famous

Hawke's parents are none other than Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. The acting legends have award-winning titles from Pulp Fiction to Training Day under their belts, and met on the set of the 1997 movie Gattaca before marrying and having Hawke in 1998.

The two divorced when she was 5, but it seems she's maintained a close bond with both of her famous parents. “I’m not interested in hiding from the fact that my parents are actors,” she says in an interview with Vogue UK. “I’m proud of them!"

Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya Hawke were all smiles on the red carpet for the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards in March 2018.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX, AFP/Getty Images

Hawke will play Jo March in PBS' Little Women

Talk about a first job. Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is getting a miniseries remake on PBS, and Hawke is starring in her debut role as Jo March, an onscreen character made famous by Winona Ryder in 1994's film version.

More: Review: PBS's 'Little Women' is a warm bath of lightness and love

Hawke will join Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton, Willa Fitzgerald and Annes Elwy playing sisters Amy, Meg and Beth March, respectively.

Kathryn Newton, Willa Fitzgerald, Maya Hawke and Annes Elwy will star as the March sisters in 'Little Women,' airing on PBS Sundays, May 13 and May 20.

AP

She will join Millie Bobby Brown and the cast in Season 3 of Stranger Things

Hawkins is getting a new character. Hawke will join the cast of Stranger Things in Season 3 of the popular Netflix sci-fi drama in the lead role of Robin, an "alternative girl" who discovers a dark secret about the fictional town.

Hawke is set to star in eight episodes of the upcoming season, according to IMDb. Maybe she will talk to Ryder about playing the same Little Women character on set?

'Stranger Things' stars Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin will get a new cast member for Season 3 of the Netflix show.

Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images for SiriusXM

She got an invite to the Met Gala

Not just anyone lands on the guest list for Anna Wintour's annual prestigious Met Gala. But when you're basically Hollywood royalty, you can get an invitation to anything.

Hawke graced the red carpet in her best take on the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, posing in a black high-neck gown with a keyhole cutout and a white collar, the opposite of mom Thurman's saintly white ensemble.

Maya Hawke hit the red carpet at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018.

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

She dropped out of Juilliard

When the role of Jo March came along, Hawke says she couldn't ignore it. So, she left esteemed performing arts school Juilliard to film her debut role in the TV adaptation.

"For some reason, at that point, in my body, I needed to go and play Jo," Hawke says in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

More: The 10 best British period dramas to watch right now

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com