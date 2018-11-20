With carols encouraging GOOD cheer, parties galore and the expectation of gifts, the holidays are already a joyous time for many. What could make the season more special? A 2016 study in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research suggests that family time adds another merry element, and traditions play a part. “Spending the holiday with family was associated with greater enjoyment (and) enacting a ritual while with family added significantly to that enjoyment,” the study found.

Almost any activity can evolve into a family tradition if the right meaning or item is behind it, explains Lisa Elzey, a family historian at Ancestry.com. Culture and religious practices can also launch traditions.

“Lighting a menorah during Hanukkah or blowing out candles on a birthday cake can have their own personal family meaning,” says Elzey. “Perhaps that menorah has been passed down from a great-grandparent that they brought with them when immigrating to the United States or that birthday cake is from a grandmother’s recipe.”

Actress Melissa Joan Hart carries on one of her childhood traditions with her three boys. On Christmas morning, she has them wait at the top of the staircase while she and her husband make sure Santa Claus isn’t still making his deliveries. Once the kids receive the all-clear, the gift-giving commences.

“That was always the best part of Christmas — that anticipation,” says Hart, recalling when she used to wait for her parents’ OK before opening gifts.

For decades, Ceska McCottry Sutton has enjoyed her family’s tradition of Christmas brunch, and she’s gone to great lengths to participate — even when sleeping through an alarm resulted in a mad dash to the airport to catch a rebooked flight from Florida to Washington, D.C., one Christmas morning.

“I can’t even put into words how important it was that we get there,” says McCottry Sutton. That year, 16 years ago, she and her husband enjoyed brunch with her relatives, and she’s only missed a few Christmas mornings away from her family since.

For Elzey, a family ritual was birthed out of frugality. “A Christmas-time tradition was trimming the tree with strands of popcorn and cranberries, not because a previous generation did, but because my husband and I were young, married college students with little money for Christmas tree decorations,” she explains. “Our resourcefulness led us to a now sweet family tradition for the holidays.”

Elzey knows exactly how her ritual originated, and she wants families to not only remember the traditions, but how they began.

“Whatever the reason the tradition exists, families should talk about it,” she says. “The story is just as important as the tradition.”

