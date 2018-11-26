WASHINGTON — The Navy announced discipline Monday for the latest senior sailor sanctioned in the sprawling bribery-and-fraud scandal that has netted dozens of officers, enlisted men and civilians for taking millions of dollars of gifts from a defense contractor in exchange for information he used to overcharge the government.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer announced the censure of retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, who left the Navy amid fanfare in 2017 and joined the Senate Armed Services Committee as a senior staffer. Spencer found that Montgomery “repeatedly and improperly solicited and accepted gifts” between 2007 and 2009 from Leonard Francis, known as "Fat Leonard," the owner of Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

Montgomery, then commander of Destroyer Squadron Fifteen, provided information and took actions to benefit Francis and his company, the Navy announced. Spencer found that Montgomery committed “graft” and also lied to investigators in 2018.

Montgomery was not immediately available for comment, according to the Navy.

Francis pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribery and fraud charges. He admitted to providing scores of Navy officials with millions of dollars in gifts that included luxury travel, five-star hotels, Cuban cigars, Kobe beef, Dom Perignon Champagne and Spanish suckling pigs, according to the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of California.

In exchange for the lavish gifts, Navy sailors and civilians gave Francis information, some of it classified, that he used to overcharge the Navy for servicing its ships in Pacific ports. As of mid-November, 33 defendants have been charged and 22 have pleaded guilty in the case, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Spencer censured Montgomery, a move that permanently taints his record.

“Ethical behavior is a foundation of the Navy’s ability to function, and any officer placed in a position of command must treat our ethical standards with the utmost seriousness,” Spencer said in a statement. “Instead, Rear Adm. (retired) Montgomery disregarded them, and abused his position to benefit himself.”

When Montgomery retired in 2017, the Navy held a ceremony for the two-star officer and carried a story on its website, quoting him and other high-ranking officials. Montgomery's last post was director of operations for U.S. Pacific Command.

Montgomery spoke of his more than 32 years in the service as a ladder up for many.

“We are an all-volunteer force: everyone chose to join, nobody really comes from an extremely rich family,” the Navy quoted him as saying. “We’re all kind of middle class and lower — working extremely hard to get something. Having the opportunity over the last 32 to 33 years to work with people who run toward something, achieved that goal based on their own hard work, and are rewarded for their effort, I think is a really nice organization to work for.”

Then-Adm. Harry Harris, who commanded U.S. Pacific Command, lauded Montgomery. Harris is now the U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that his knowledge and understanding of the Indo-Asia-Pacific are unmatched,” Harris said. “In fact, one could go so far as to say, he’s a national treasure.”

Montgomery served as policy director for the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the military. He left that post in September.

