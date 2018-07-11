President Donald Trump points to CNN's Jim Acosta as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV411

Evan Vucci, AP

President Donald Trump delivered a number of off-the-cuff, controversial remarks during a press conference Wednesday following midterm elections that saw Republicans keep control of the Senate but lose a majority in the House of Representatives to Democrats.

Here are some of the most controversial moments:

Clash with CNN’s Jim Acosta

The president clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta when the reporter repeatedly tried to ask a follow-up question about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“That’s enough,” Trump said repeatedly.

When a White House staffer attempted to take the mic from Acosta, he yanked it back.

"I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation because it's a hoax,” Trump said, cutting off Acosta’s question. "That's enough. Put down the mic."

At one point, Trump left the lectern to criticize Acosta.

"I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them," the president said, shaking a finger at Acosta. "You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN."

In response to one of Acosta's earlier questions challenging Trump for calling the Central American migrant caravan an "invasion," the president responded: "Honestly, I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN. And if you did it well, you're ratings would be much better."

'That's a racist question'

When PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked if Trump’s declaration of being “a nationalist” was emboldening white nationalists across the country, Trump responded:

“Why do I have among the highest poll numbers with African Americans? ...Honestly, I know you have it written down and you’re going to tell me. Let me tell you, that’s a racist question. ”

On Lil Jon

When a reporter from Yahoo! News asked Trump about allegations that he has used the N-word before and that former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star and rapper Lil Jon said that Trump called him an “Uncle Tom,” Trump responded by saying he doesn’t know Lil Jon.

The reporter reminded the president that Lil Jon was on the Apprentice, the NBC show that Trump starred in for more than a decade.

“I don’t use racist remarks and if I did you would have known about it. I’ve been hearing there were tapes for years,” Trump said.

‘I retired Jeff Flake’

When asked by a reporter whether retirements among Republican lawmakers hurt the party in the midterms, Trump cited the retirement of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, as a positive development.

Trump: “In Jeff Flake’s case, it’s me, pure and simple. I retired him. I’m very proud of it. I did the country a great service.”

'Mike, will you be my running mate?'

It wasn't a fiery moment but perhaps one that Vice President Mike Pence hadn't planned for Wednesday when he renewed his political vows with his boss after a reporter asked Trump if he'll keep Pence as his running mate in 2020.

“Well, I haven’t asked him, but I hope so," Trump said during a White House news conference after the midterm elections.

"Where are you?" Trump asked as he looked around the East Room.

Pence, sitting to Trump's left, waved.

"Mike, will you be my running mate?" Trump asked. "Stand up, Mike, please. Raise your right hand. No, I’m only kidding."

Pence nodded his consent.

"Will you? Thank you. OK, good," Trump said. "The answer is 'yes.'"

Maureen Groppe contributed.

