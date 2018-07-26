Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington on July 25, 2018

WASHINGTON – Things got heated and tempers flared at times as senators grilled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday on topics that included U.S. policy on Russia and North Korea.

For three hours, the nation’s top diplomat faced a barrage of questions from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Here are five key moments:

Playing offense on Crimea

Anticipating that Pompeo would be quizzed about Crimea, and perhaps trying to dispel suggestions that it’s soft on Russia, the Trump administration went on the offense.

Shortly before the hearing started, the State Department issued a “declaration” stating that the U.S. rejects Russia’s annexation of Crimea and calling on Moscow to end its occupation of the territory.

Then, right on cue, Pompeo referenced the declaration in his opening remarks to the committee.

“I want to assure this committee that the United States does not and will not recognize the Kremlin’s purported annexation of Crimea,” he said emphatically.

Russia will see no relief on Crimea-related sanctions until it returns control of the Crimean Peninsula to Ukraine, he added.

The declaration reaffirmed what has long been U.S. policy on Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

But putting out the statement in advance gave Pompeo some ammunition as he faced lawmakers who are still outraged over President Donald Trump’s deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit last week in Helsinki, Finland.

Trump-Putin ‘secret’ meeting still secret

Going into the hearing, senators from both parties made it clear they wanted Pompeo to provide some insight into what happened during Trump’s private, one-on-one meeting with Putin at the Helsinki summit.

But no matter how often they asked – and they asked again and again – Pompeo dodged.

“Presidents are entitled to have private meetings,” he said.

Pompeo did say that U.S. policy toward Russia has not changed as a result of the meeting and that "no commitment" was made to ease U.S. sanctions.

Beyond that, details of the secret meeting remain mostly secret. One reason? The only people in the room other than the two world leaders were their interpreters. And they're not talking.

More Russia sanctions?

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been clamoring for more sanctions on Russia amid the uproar generated by Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki.

Pompeo essentially endorsed additional sanctions during Wednesday’s hearing.

Asked by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, whether he believed additional sanctions would be one way to discourage Putin from interfering in this fall’s election, Pompeo responded: “I do, senator. If we can find the right places and the right leverage points … I think it would be constructive to head down that path.”

Several proposals already are in the works.

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., are pushing legislation that would impose new sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and to discourage them from doing it again.

Sens. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also are working on legislation that would place new sanctions on Russia’s debt and energy and financial sectors.

Corker uncorked

The committee’s Republican chairman, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who at times has expressed dissatisfaction with Trump in the bluntest of terms, wasted no time in venting to Pompeo.

In his opening remarks, Corker declared that senators have “serious doubts” about how the administration carries out foreign policy and suggested the White House “is making it up as they go.”

Later, he and Pompeo had an intense exchange when Corker suggested that Trump intentionally creates distrust in institutions like NATO.

Pompeo took issue with Corker's characterization and argued that Trump has been tougher on Russia than the previous administration.

"I notice that you are not responding to what I'm saying,” Corker said.

“I think I've responded to everything,” Pompeo insisted.

“No, you didn’t,” Corker shot back, which prompted Pompeo to say they just disagree.

"No, we don't disagree,” Corker said. “Let's run the transcript."

Menendez’s ‘soliloquy’

Pompeo also had a couple of heated exchanges with Sen. Menendez.

As the hearing was concluding, a frustrated Menendez said his conclusion from Pompeo’s three hours of testimony was that “this administration is increasingly not transparent” and that when it comes to North Korea, “we have no agreements on anything.”

“The best I can glean is that they understand what we mean by denuclearization, but they have not agreed to that definition,” Menendez said.

Pompeo responded by accusing Menendez of delivering “a political soliloquy.”

