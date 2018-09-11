Florida's secretary of state ordered a recount Saturday afternoon for the elections for governor and U.S. Senate.

Both races remain within the 0.5-percent margin of victory that triggers an automatic recount under state law.

In the race for governor, Republican Ron DeSantis led Democrat Andrew Gillum by fewer than 34,000 votes or a margin of .409 percent, with all counties reporting as of 12:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Division Elections.

Gillum conceded on Tuesday night, though the race has since tightened.

In the Senate race, the Republican challenger, Gov. Rick Scott, claimed victory just before midnight Tuesday, but the incumbent, Democrat Bill Nelson, never conceded the race. Now, Scott leads Nelson by 12,562 votes or a margin of .15 percent.

During a Thursday night news conference, Scott announced he is suing the Palm Beach and Broward County supervisors of elections, saying “there may be rampant fraud” in the counties that heavily favor Democrats. He’s asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

A spokeswoman for the agency said Friday that there are no credible fraud allegations and no active investigations, CNBC News reports.

In heavily Democratic Broward County, evidence points to a combination of possible problems: voting machine errors, badly crafted ballots and some voters who skipped certain races on the ballots.

Broward County sent its first round of unofficial voting results to the state Saturday, but Republicans expect it to include ineligible votes mixed in with accepted ballots.

The mistaken ballots were discovered Friday night after Broward elections chief Brenda Snipes presented the provisional ballots to the canvassing board. The board discovered at least 20 ineligible ballots were mixed in to the pile.

Republican candidate for state agriculture commissioner Matt Caldwell and his campaign committee filed suit Friday against Snipes seeking to stop the counting of ballots that were not in hand when the polls closed.

Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party has accused Caldwell of trying to interfere with legal ballot counting.

Caldwell leads opponent Nikki Fried by 5,326 votes or a margin of .06 percent as of Saturday afternoon.

