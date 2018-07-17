President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018.

WASHINGTON – A Russian national accused of secretly conspiring against the U.S. by infiltrating political organizations, including the National Rifle Association, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury.

The grand jury indictment expands on the charges unsealed Monday against Mariia Butina, 29, who federal prosecutors say was working on behalf of Russia since at least 2015. She faces charges of conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The charges are separate from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The indictment released Tuesday by a federal grand jury details Butina entering the U.S. in 2016 on a student visa, on which she declared she'd formerly worked for a Russian official, who isn't named in the document.

Alexander Torshin, a Russian politician and a top official of Russia's central bank, has been the subject of several media reports about his attempts to cultivate political influence in the U.S. He isn't named in the indictment but the "Russian official" described as Butina's co-conspirator matches Torshin's public profile as a former member of the Russian legislature who later became a top official at the Russian bank.

Butina told U.S. officials when entering the country that she ended her employment for the official – but instead, they say, she used back channels, including talking over Twitter and email, to continue her work for the official and plan how to infiltrate American politics.

The pair identified political organizations and politically connected individuals who they could "exploit," the indictment said. She has been active with the NRA in recent years and is credited for creating a Russian version of the gun-rights organization, which officials have pointed to as a way for her to gain contacts and supporters.

A March report issued by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee referred to the public reporting about Butina and Torshin, claiming that Butina "sought to facilitate meetings with Trump campaign officials and between President Putin and candidate Trump during the election."

Prosecutors allege Butina would send reports, seek direction and receive orders from the Russian official during the plot, including sending a report where she guided the official on ways to start a dialogue with U.S. politicians.

Butina's attorney, Robert Driscoll, denied the government's claim of her work as an agent of the Russian government. Since her home was searched by the FBI in April, Driscoll said Butina has "repeatedly" offered to cooperate with federal investigators.

"The substance of the charge ... is overblown," Driscoll said.

