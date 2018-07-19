All Iowa Belly Up Burger by The Rib Shack announced as a new food Tuesday July 17, 2018, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Get ready to loosen your belts and chow down, Iowa. The new foods at the Iowa State Fair have been released, and we can start counting down the days.

The doors will open at the fair on Aug. 9 for 11 straight days of fun — rides, games, concerts and contests. And, of course, you can enjoy all kinds of State Fair delicacies, many of them served on a stick for easy mobility.

Two of the best new foods will be selected by a panel of judges and 1 new food will be selected by fairgoers through the Iowa State Fair's new app. App voting closes Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

The top 3 new Fair foods will then compete for the coveted 2018 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote Thursday, Aug. 9 through Tuesday, Aug. 14.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 15 during the Fair.

Here's a look at all 56 new foods (12 more than last year) that are being dished up during the 2018 Iowa State Fair season:

Brisket Mango Tango

All Iowa Belly Up Burger

Beef Burnt Ends

Fresh Made Guacamole

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Poutine

Rocky Mountain Oysters

Frisalino On A Stick

Reserve PBJ Cooler

Iowa Sunrise Cooler

Grand Champion Cooler

Fair Lady Cooler

Blue Ribbon Cooler

Best of Show Cooler

Apple Eggrolls

4-Leaf Clover Cooler

Polish Sausage Corn Dog

Pickle Beer

Duck Bacon Wonton

Bacon Pancake Dippers

Apple Dumpling

Cherry Pie Flurry

Deep Fried Pecan Pie On A Stick

Salty Carmel Lightning Rod Ice Cream

Pork Belly On A Stick

Lamb Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Caribbean Leg of Lamb Taco

Toasted Turkey Bomber

Rube Dog

Rainbow Popcorn

Caramel Apple Popcorn

Muddy Pig On A Stick (Popcorn)

Popcorn On A Stick (Shape of Iowa)

Tiny Tator

Chicken Livers

Chicken Gizzards

Smoked Chicken Leg

Portobello Strips On A Stick

Double Dutch Almond Funnel Cake

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Cookie Dough Spaghetti

Cookie Dough Sundae

Not So Thin Mint Ice Cream

Peppermint Patty Bars

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Pickle Popper

Maple Bacon Ice Cream

Honey Sriracha Cheese Stix

Breakfast Sausage In A Waffle On A Stick

Chicken In A Waffle On A Stick

Cookie Dough In A Waffle On A Stick

Milky In A Waffle On A Stick

Snickers In A Waffle On A Stick

Poffertjes

Cappatoast

Fair Square – Krispy Kokonut

Let us know which fair food you're most excited about in our poll below: One of the six — decided by fairgoers through the Iowa State Fair app — will stand alongside the All Iowa Belly Up Burger and the Apple Eggrolls (chosen Tuesday by the judges) in the coveted 2018 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food contest.

And then don't forget to download the State Fair app (iPhone | Android) to cast your vote in the official contest to help name the fair's top new food of the year!

