Best hidden gem travel destinations in every state

Georgia: Jekyll Island Club Resort (Cost: Rooms starting around $185 per night): Florida isn’t the only sunny destination below the Mason-Dixon line. The South is rife with underrated vacation spots. Once named the “South’s best hotel” by Southern Living, this historic island resort is a balmy, romantic slice of the Gilded Age. Follow in the footsteps of visitors like J.P. Morgan and the Pulitzer family as you golf, bike, boat, swim or trot along on a horse-drawn carriage.

Shutterstock.com

So you’ve done the Big Apple, the Grand Canyon, Vegas and Maui. When you and the fam are in the mood for less “been there, done that” and more “under-the-radar hidden gem,” every state in the union has your back.

From sleepy small towns with loads of culture and character to quirky, one-of-a-kind museums, GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of beaches, museums, parks and more, collecting the best hidden gem travel spots in every state. Be sure to check out these secret travel spots before they blow up by clicking through the gallery above, and find out each state’s tourist attraction that you probably don’t know about.

Looking for slightly more offbeat places to visit? GoBankingRates.com has you covered with a list of underrated (and at times downright odd) places in each state to visit:

Most underrated travel spots in every state

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com