Home Depot on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, a bounce back from a slow spring and a signal of strength in the home improvement market.

Concern rose after the nation's largest home improvement retailer had a lackluster start to spring and a dip in sales, but the results for the April-June period suggest vibrant activity among homeowners looking to spruce up their residences.

The Atlanta-based Home Depot reported second-quarter net income of $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 billion, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The company's profit beat the forecast of $3.28 billion, or $2.85 per share, expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

More customers frequented Home Depot and spent more, the company said. The company had 455.4 million transactions, compared to 441.8 million in the same three-month period a year ago. And customers spent more, $66.20 on average, than they spent a year ago ($63.05).

Sales rose 8.4 percent to $30.46 billion, surpassing expectations of $30 billion; Home Depot reported $28.1 billion in revenue during the same period last year.

The retailer also gave an upbeat sales forecast for the rest of the year, with sales expected to be up 7 percent for fiscal 2018, compared to 5.3 percent last year.

"Not only did our seasonal business rebound from the first quarter, but our overall results exceeded our expectations," said Home Depot CEO Craig Menear in a statement accompanying the company's financials. "These results exemplify the outstanding execution of our combined team of store associates, merchants, suppliers and supply chain."

Shares of Home Depot (HD) rose $4.50, or 2.4 percent, in early trading Tuesday to $198.84.

Home Depot's results offer a hopeful sign for a sluggish U.S. housing market, which has seen buyers hunting for higher-priced homes amid a tight, but slightly expanding inventory of listings on the market.

