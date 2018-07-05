WASHINGTON — The House will vote Tuesday to kill an Obama-era directive aimed at cracking down on racial discrimination in the $1.1 trillion auto lending industry — the latest in a series of Republican-led efforts to unravel federal regulations put in place by President Trump’s predecessor.

In Tuesday’s vote, Republicans are targeting a 2013 analysis issued by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that warned auto lenders against making discretionary markups when financing loans for auto buyers. These markups meant that lenders could change the terms of their loans without following any guidelines or rules.

The consumer bureau said the guidance was necessary to give auto lenders clarity about their obligations under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which bars discrimination in credit transactions based on race, religion, gender and other factors.

Although the consumer protection guidance was not an official federal rule or law, Republicans and business groups say it still has had a detrimental impact. They argue the guidance was based on a flawed analysis of racial bias in the auto lending industry and that nixing it will bolster competition among auto dealers that allow customers to indirectly finance their car payments.

The consumer bureau’s guidance “was issued as an attempt to alter the $1.1 trillion auto loan market and limit market competition without prior notice, public comment, or any analysis of the impact on consumers,” said Peter Welch, president and CEO of the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Welch said passage of the House bill, which has already cleared the Senate, “will preserve consumer discounts on auto credit and put the brakes on an extremely flawed process.”

But Democrats and consumer advocates say Tuesday’s House vote will undermine protections in an industry rife with problems and set a dangerous deregulatory precedent as Republicans push to erode a bevy of other consumer protections.

Rebecca Borne, senior policy counsel at the Center for Responsible Lending, a nonprofit devoted to promoting fair lending practices, said repealing the consumer provisions will send “a really damaging message” to auto lenders that the federal government is not serious about enforcing anti-discrimination laws.

"For decades now, study after study has shown that discrimination in the auto-lending market is a real problem," she said. Borne noted that after the consumer bureau issued the 2013 guidance, the agency reached settlements with four auto lenders, recouping more than $100 million in fines in racial bias cases.

Borne said data showed borrowers of color were charged more than whites and the differences could not be attributed to the credit standing of the borrowers.

And there’s more at stake in Tuesday’s vote than one narrow federal policy, Borne and others say. Republicans are using the Congressional Review Act to repeal the auto-lending guidance. That 1996 law allows Congress to overturn recently enacted regulations with a simple majority vote.

But in this case, the GOP is taking aim at guidance put in place five years ago — stretching the reach of the CRA to longstanding federal policy.

The move comes after the Government Accountability Office, an independent agency that works for lawmakers, determined the consumer bureau's guidance was essentially a rule and thus should have been submitted it to Congress. Because the consumer agency never did that, Congress has a short window to nix it using the CRA.

“This vote potentially sets an extreme precedent for this statute,” said James Goodwin, a senior policy analyst with the Center for Progressive Reform, a liberal research organization focused on health, safety and environmental protections. “Any guidance document that’s been issued in the last 22 years is literally up for grabs now. There’s a cloud of uncertainty that hangs over this.”

Diane Katz, a senior research fellow in regulatory policy at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, dismissed that assessment. She said it’s unlikely Republicans will be able to repeat this novel use of the CRA to get rid of other regulations, because this Congress is so dysfunctional and Senate Democrats can stymie broader deregulatory efforts.

“You could call it a technicality but some of us would call it a tool,” Katz said. “When you have rules that are either unnecessary or unjustified … then it’s helpful to have this kind of a tool. And you can bet that Democrats would use it if they were in control.”

Both sides agree that Tuesday’s vote will mark another success for the GOP in rolling back Obama-era regulations. So far, Congress has used the CRA and other legislative steps to nix more than a dozen regulations — including a provision that barred gun ownership by some who suffer from mentally impairment and a set of privacy rules that required Internet service providers to ask customers' permission to collect, use and sell their personal information.

Katz said such efforts have saved businesses from unnecessary costs and burdensome federal mandates.

