Pelosi wields the speaker's gavel after being elected as the first female House speaker during a swearing-in ceremony for the 110th Congress on Jan. 4, 2007.
Democratic candidate Mel Hall knows that he doesn’t want Nancy Pelosi to lead his party, but he is not so sure who could do a better job and didn't provide many details on why she should be replaced.

If separating himself from Pelosi – a favorite GOP bogeyman is smart political strategy in the GOP-leaning Indiana district that Hall hopes to win, so – apparently – is staying on message.

In a nine-minute interview, Hall said seven times that “Washington is broken” when asked about his announcement Thursday that if he wins, he will not vote for Pelosi to be speaker of the House or minority leader.

So who would he vote for?

“I have no idea about that,” Hall said.

The Indiana candidate would not say whether his anti-Pelosi announcement had anything to do with her politics or leadership style.

“What people in the 2nd District want is someone who thinks about solving problems,” he said.

Mel Hall, the Democrat running against GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski in Indiana's 2nd District.
OK, so Indiana voters are pressing him to vote against Pelosi?

“No. I’ll just repeat again, when we got in this race, what I said was, I’m not a career politician,” Hall answered. “I believe that we ought to change Washington and make a difference. And this is just a continuation about that.”

The awkward exchange highlights the sensitive spot Democratic candidates are in this election. They’re seeking to take advantage of a possible anti-Trump wave election that could sweep Democrats into power in the House, while distancing themselves from their own party’s most visible and unpopular leader.

Republicans are using Pelosi to tar Democrats across the country, saying her toxic brand of San Francisco liberalism would mean higher taxes, more regulation and bigger government.

"It seems like every week they do something that's wackier than the week before," Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican representing the district next to the one Hall is seeking, told a conservative radio talk show host Friday. "A vote for a Democrat in the fall is a vote to put Nancy Pelosi in the speaker's chair."

So candidates like Hall are running away from Pelosi as fast as they can. But since there’s no one challenging her yet, they don’t seem to have a good answer about who they would support instead.

Hall declined to answer a question about whether he would support  Pelosi if the speaker’s race came down to his vote and a “no” could throw control of the House to Republicans.

“It’s really difficult to answer a hypothetical question,” Hall said. “I will say again: We need new leadership on both sides of the aisle. That Washington is broken and it is dysfunctional.”

