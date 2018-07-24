It's tourist season, but wildfires get the right of way

Yosemite National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds said he can count on one hand how many times the park has closed, and Tuesday was one of those times. Wildfires came early at the height of summer tourist season. Visitors, residents and some park employees were asked to leave as heavy smoke settled into Yosemite from the Ferguson Fire, which began July 13. Part of California 41, the road that goes north from Fresno into the heart of the park, was set to close. Crews from across the USA are helping local firefighters battle the blaze, which has scorched an area larger than the city of San Francisco. Mandatory and advisory evacuations are in place in several areas, but no homes have been damaged or destroyed. 

Developing news, so we're moving this to the top

  • Demi Lovato was hospitalized after a possible drug overdose. The singer is now stable, according to reports. Celebrity friends are tweeting their support.
  • The man behind last year’s deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, arrived 45 minutes late to a hearing and withdrew his request for a permit to rally there on the Aug. 11 anniversary. It was an unexpected and bizarre turn of events that led to light cheering in the courtroom, but many believe it's not over. 

Ivanka Trump chooses public policy over purses and shoes

First daughter Ivanka Trump is shutting down her clothing line company. Trump, who has served as an assistant to her father, said Tuesday it was the fair thing to do for her team and partners since she doesn’t know when or if she will return to the business as she focuses on her work in D.C. Her company prompted concerns about possible conflict of interest since she handed off day-to day control but did not divest from the firm. Who can forget the time President Donald Trump publicly slammed Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's line and White House staffer Kellyanne Conway told viewers to "go buy Ivanka's stuff" during a live TV interview.

Ivanka Trump's style from the campaign trail to White House
First daughter Ivanka Trump, right, joins hands with daughter Arabella Kushner and half-sister Tiffany Trump during the family's first White House turkey pardoning on Nov. 21, 2017.
Ivanka, daughter Arabella and son Joseph pet this year's pardoned turkey, Drumstick.
Four-year-old Jospeh Kushner, the son of first daughter Ivanka Trump and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, rests in his mother's arms during the turkey-pardoning ceremony.
Ivanka greets half-sister Tiffany, who is attending Georgetown Law School nearby.
eJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and their younger son Theodore on the South Lawn of the White House headed for the weekend at Camp David, on Aug. 25, 2017. She is wearing palazzo pants patterned with green fronds and a blue top with high chunky suede heels.
Ivanka Trump in a green dress and first lady Melania Trump at Fort Myer for President Trump's speech about the war in Afghanistan, in Arlington, Va., Aug. 21, 2017.
Ivanka Trump joined first lady Melania Trump on the White House balcony to watch the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017.
Ivanka Trump chose a tomato red dress with black accents by Gucci for the solar eclipse-watching interlude on Aug. 21, 2017.
Ivanka Trump, wearing a white off-the-shoulder midi dress by Reformation, walks to Air Force One with two of her kids, Arabella (L) and Theodore, to depart New Jersey, August 20, 2017, for return to Washington from vacation at Trump golf resort in Bedminster, N.J.
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, with their youngest child, arrive on Aug. 4, 2017, for a 17-day vacation at President Trump's golf course in Bedminster, N.J.
eIvanka Trump participates in a listening session for military spouses in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, joined by other administration figures.
Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway (2nd R) arrive for a listening session with military spouses in the Roosevelt Room at the White House August 2, 2017. Trump wore a blush pink sleeveless dress with a ruffled hem, from her own fashion line.
Ivanka Trump speaks during an event with small businesses at the White House, on August 1, 2017.
President Trump joined his daughter at the Aug. 1, 2017, small businesses event at the White House, allowing a better look at Ivanka's outfit of white maxi skirt and sleeveless dark tank top.
Ivanka Trump attended a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 31, 2017, wearing a black-and-white skirt and a white sleeveless top with a drape.
Ivanka Trump met with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a private lunch at his office at UN headquarters in New York on July 28, 2017, to discuss women's economic empowerment. She wore a sleeveless black dress, fitted and flared and with a colorful panel running down the center front.
Ivanka Trump attended a news conference in the East Room of the White House on July 26, 2017, where President Trump touted a decision by Foxconn to invest $10 billion to build a factory in Wisconsin.
Ivanka Trump wore a blue lace dress by Jonathan Simkhai when she attended a joint news conference with President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 25, 2017.
Where's Ivanka? She's not been in the eye of media cameras in the past week of controversy at the White House over President Trump's widely condemned tweets against MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski. The president's daughter was last spotted on June 27, 2017 at the State Department for a report on human trafficking.
Ivanka Trump, speaking at the State Department about human trafficking, wore a periwinkle blue dress with a mullet hem and pearl beading trim at the shoulders.
When President Trump and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Rose Garden on June 26, 2017, Ivanka Trump was in the audience. She borrowed a style tip from stepmother and first lady Melania Trump: Oversize shades to protect against the strong sun.
Ivanka Trump swinging daughter Arabella Kushner in the Rose Garden during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on June 22, 2017, in Washington. She wore a flirty floral off-the-shoulder dress by eco-friendly fashion line Reformation, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
Ivanka Trump wore a rose-pink scuba crepe dress with ruffles from her own brand to an event to discuss American leadership in emerging technology in the East Room of the White House on June 22, 2017.
Ivanka Trump paid another visit to the Capitol on June 21, 2017, to meet with House Republicans to discuss workplace and life balance issues. She wore a Dolce & Gabbana white skirt patterned with lavender sprigs, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
Ivanka Trump went up to the Capitol in a mini dress to meet with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl) and other senators about her proposals for paid family leave, June 20, 2017.
Ivanka Trump wore an inky blue Jason Wu silk dress during the inaugural American Technology Council meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington.
Cameras caught Ivanka Trump as she arrived for the for the inaugural meeting of the American Technology Council in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the White House, on June 19, 2017.
Ivanka Trump is the queen of the roundtable in the Trump White House. Here she listens during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room on June 19, 2017.
Ivanka Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on June 15, 2017, during an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives.
Ivanka Trump wore a colorful orange-and-white tank-top dress with a trumpet-style hem at the knees by Carolina Herrera for the event in the Roosevelt Room, on June 15, 2017.
Ivanka Trump wore a white dress trimmed in black verticals in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, with press secretary Sean Spicer, on June 14, 2017.White House press secretary Sean Spicer
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to travel to Milwaukee, Wis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: OTKAH
From the campaign trail to Inauguration Day, Ivanka Trump has brought her sense of style to her role as special adviser in the White House. Here are her most memorable fashion moments.
Ivanka Trump wore a dress from Target - Victoria Beckham for Target - on June 5, 2017, when she joined an event in the East Room of the White House to promote President Trump's Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative.The black shift decorated with huge calla lilies may have looked like it had a couture price but it had the affordable price of $35.
Ivanka Trump wore a dramatically color-block black-and-white tank-top dress at the White House on June 2, 2017, during a bill signing ceremony in the Diplomatic Reception Room.
Jul 21, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Ivanka Trump, daughter of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, takes the stage during the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rodney White-USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USATSI-322744 (Via OlyDrop)
Ivanka Trump speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC on October 26, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Donald Tr ORIG FILE ID: AFP_HI52V
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump stand on stage during Republican president-elect Donald Trump's election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 681416131 ORIG FILE ID: 621870070
Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of their father Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump (R) and her husband Jared Kushner arrive at the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The ball is part of the celebrations following U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 693723165 ORIG FILE ID: 632256294
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for a joint press conference by US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House on February 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Israeli P ORIG FILE ID: AFP_LQ5W2
BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at a Gala Dinner at Deutsche Bank within the framework of the W20 summit on April 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Ivanka Trump attended the W20 conference on empowerment for women and is visiting the Siemens training center and the Holocaust Memorial before attending an evening gala sponsored by Deutsche Bank. (Photo by Clemens Bilan - Pool /Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700039024 ORIG FILE ID: 672948394
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Ivanka Trump, daughter and assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, walks with her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, on the South Lawn prior to their departure from the White House May 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling for his first foreign trip to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican, and attending a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium and a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700052211 ORIG FILE ID: 685347386
Ivanka Trump, daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, and her husband White House senior adviser Jared Kushner walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One before President Donald Trump's departure from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, May 4, 2017. Trump is traveling to New York to meet for the first time with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ORG XMIT: MDPM104
epa05980294 US President Donald J. Trump's assistant and daughter Ivanka Trump, speaks at the 'Tweeps 2017' social media forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 21 May 2017. Ivanka Trump is part of a delegation, including her father President Trump visiting Saudi Arabia. EPA/STR
Ivanka Trump is seen at a ceremony where her father US President Donald Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_ON2J1
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner (R) and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the US president, stand on the runway at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, on May 23, 2017, prior to boarding Air Force One for Rome. / AFP PHOTO / Jack GUEZJACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_OS6ZO
Ivanka Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City Monday,May 22, 2017. (Heidi Levine, pool via AP) ORG XMIT: CAI114
Pope Francis shakes hands with Ivanka Trump on the occasion of a private audience, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: OSS108
epa05987460 US President Donald Trump's assistant and daughter Ivanka Trump with husband White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, during their visit at the Pantheon in the centre of Rome, Italy, 24 May 2017. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Trump is coming to town and he's handing out money (to farmers)

Are tariffs good or bad? President Donald Trump called tariffs “the greatest” and lauded them Tuesday as both a punishment and a negotiating tactic to better trade deals with China and the European Union. On the other hand, Trump is embarking on a multi-state trip through parts of the country hit heavily by these trade disputes as he prepares to direct billions of dollars in aid to farmers whose crops have been hurt by retaliatory tariffs. Will anyone win in an extended trade war? Not consumers, economists say. 

Is anybody listening?

The answers to Amelia Earhart’s disappearance might be found inside a set of more than 100 radio signals transmitted the week after the famed aviator went missing. “We are in need of medical care and must have help,” Earhart says, the last in a weeklong string of pleas seeking assistance. “We can’t hold on much longer.” And then, silence. The transmission came after what is believed to be the sixth day she was marooned on an island in the Pacific Ocean, according to new research that supports the theory Earhart did not crash into the ocean. The research was pieced together from radio signals recorded by area government officials and private citizens.

636471863887926004-earhart.jpg
On June 17, 1928, Amelia Earhart embarked on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newfoundland to Wales with pilots Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon, becoming the first woman to make the trip as a passenger.
AP Photo/FILE/Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe College

Those security clearances are looking less secure

Former U.S. intelligence officials be weary, President Donald Trump may yank your security clearance for speaking out against him. On the short list for removal? Former CIA directors John Brennan and Michael Hayden, as well as former FBI directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Can Trump do that? Yep, he sure can.

It depends on how you define 'judgment free zone'

Uncomfortable. Disgusted. Sick. Unsafe. Those were some of the comments that members of a Planet Fitness gym — whose motto is to be judgment-free — had after seeing a man practicing yoga in the nude. Eric Stagno, 34, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct. It appears he has a much different definition of the gym's motto.

