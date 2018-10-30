President Donald Trump and Iran Hassan Rouhani.

WASHINGTON – When Americans go to the polls next week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be glued to the results – along with China’s Xi Jinping, Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and an array of other foreign leaders around the world.

America’s allies and enemies alike will be trying to analyze the 2018 midterms for hints of President Donald Trump’s political future and the staying power of his foreign policies – whether it’s sanctions against Iran, nuclear talks with North Korea, or a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Some foreign leaders are quietly rooting for Democratic gains in Congress, hoping the opposition party will counter the Trump administration’s attacks on international agreements, his crackdown on immigration, and his penchant for trade tariffs. Other countries – such as North Korea – are hoping Republicans maintain power in Washington so the president is not restrained or distracted by a hostile Congress.

It’s not unusual for American elections to garner attention abroad. But this election stands out as particularly consequential across the globe, experts say, largely because Trump has upended U.S. foreign policy.

“Since our political processes have become so unpredictable, and somewhat dysfunctional, they are watching even more closely than they have before,” said Allen Carlson, director of the China and Asia Pacific Studies program at Cornell University.

Here’s a look at how the U.S. midterms look from abroad, in three different countries:

North Korea

Kim Jong Un has a lot riding on the Nov. 6 election, says Sue Mi Terry, an expert on North Korea with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

The North Korean dictator wants a peace treaty declaring an end to the Korean War. The fighting ceased in 1953 with an armistice but never officially ended. Kim’s push for an official treaty has become a flashpoint in the U.S.-North Korea negotiations aimed at convincing the Kim regime to relinquish his nuclear arsenal.

“Right now, Kim Jong Un has a strategy … and all of it is working out pretty well for him,” Terry said, because Trump has been an amenable partner.

Trump has agreed to hold a second summit with Kim, a meeting that could take place in the coming months. But lawmakers in Congress – and Democrats in particular – have been deeply skeptical of the talks, with some openly suggesting that Kim is duping Trump with empty promises. Congress would have to ratify any treaty officially ending the Korean War.

But there’s an even broader concern among North Korean officials that Trump could abandon the negotiations altogether if Democrats win control of the House or Senate, Terry and others say.

“They are really worried that the president, coming out on the other side of this election, may not be interested in this issue anymore, may be hog-tied or hand-tied by his Congress, or may even be … on the docket for impeachment,” said Victor Cha, who served as the director for Asian affairs at the National Security Council during the Obama administration.

China

Trump has accused China of meddling in the midterm elections as a way to undermine his trade policy – notably the steep tariffs the administration has slapped on Chinese goods. As evidence, the president and other White House officials have cited a four-page advertising supplement that a Chinese-government media company placed in Iowa’s largest newspaper, the Des Moines Register.

Experts say there’s scant evidence that Xi’s government is engaged in significant election interference and note that China and other foreign governments often run ads in American media outlets to promote positive perceptions.

Still, there’s no doubt Chinese leaders are keenly interested in how the midterm elections turn out.

“The Chinese have some hope that some of what is going on is being motivated by (domestic) political concerns and that there might be more of a chance for some reasonable, constructive dialogue with the United States after the midterms,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at CSIS.

Carlson, the Cornell professor, said the Chinese are less concerned with the combative turn in U.S. rhetoric than with the Trump administration’s unpredictability.

“I imagine they would very much like a clearer American approach to China,” he said. That’s not the same thing as being opposed to Trump or in favor of the Democrats, he added.

“Remember that in 2016, to the extent that Beijing had a rooting interest in the election, they appeared to favor Trump due to resentment” against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee and a critic of China’s human rights record.

Iran

The Trump administration’s No. 1 foreign policy goal is to isolate Iran. So it’s no wonder that Iranian leaders are trying to figure out if they can wait Trump out – or if they need to come up with Plan B.

The midterm elections will go a long way toward answering that question, said Trita Parsi, founder of the National Iranian American Council, an organization that seeks to promote better U.S.-Iran relations.

The central question for Iran is the fate of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Trump withdrew from that multilateral deal and has re-imposed economic sanctions that could hobble Iran’s economy.

For now, Iran has said it will adhere to the agreement, which bars Iran from developing nuclear weapons, in the hopes that the U.S. might rejoin the deal under a new administration.

“If you have a very strong showing by the Democrats, and you have a Democratic House and possibly even a Senate, it will provide a check on Trump's strategy,” Parsi said. “It will embolden Iran to hope that they can just wait Trump out and hope that he is just a one-term president.”

But if Democrats have a weak showing on Nov. 6, “it could tilt the balance in Iran for those who want to get out of the nuclear deal straight away and pursue a much, much harsher approach," Parsi said.

