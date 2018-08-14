Edward Gordon, 58, recently from South Carolina, packs up his belongings from under the underpass near US Bank Arena. The city is no longer allowing homeless to camp along Third Street, including this area, by order of Judge Robert Ruehlman. The request came from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, who has filed a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati.

Liz Dufour/The Enquirer

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A court fight last week over homeless camps in and around this city’s downtown raised a question that could take years to answer.

Can a community make it illegal to be homeless?

The debate arose in Cincinnati, as it has this year in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle and Nashville, after dozens of homeless people set up camp near the heart of the city. It started here on Third Street, just blocks from office buildings, the Bengals’ stadium and a major freeway.

After the camp grew to include tents, mattresses and bins filled with personal belongings, a judge declared homeless camps a public nuisance and banned them in the affected part of downtown. When people from the camp moved to just beyond the boundaries set by the judge, he expanded the ban to include most of the city.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black said the second order “effectively made being homeless in most of Cincinnati illegal.”

And he said that was OK, as long as there was enough room in local shelters for homeless people living on the streets.

A homeless camp off of Central Ave., across from Jack Casino was disbanded by police. Homeless and volunteers tear down the camp and place their possessions in trucks to be moved again.

Phil Didion/The Enquirer

When the local judge, Robert Ruehlman, expanded the ban a third time to include not just the city but all of surrounding Hamilton County, Black’s reasoning presumably still applied: Communities can consider being homeless illegal if there is space in available shelters.

'A whole new set of moral, ethical ... issues'

The question now facing the homeless and law enforcement is what the court rulings mean going forward. It’s always been illegal to use drugs, block sidewalks, create unsanitary conditions and do a host of other things that homeless people sometimes do.

But if being homeless itself can be declared illegal, as Black suggested in his ruling, how does the relationship between communities and their homeless population change?

“A decision like this in Cincinnati is problematic because it ignores a population that needs our help,” said Eve Garrow, a policy analyst for the American Civil Liberties Union in Southern California. “We’re facing a whole new set of moral, ethical and potential legal issues coming down the road.”

No one was arrested in Cincinnati for violating the ban, and a dozen or so people from the camps relocated this week to private property. The rest dispersed on their own, either to less conspicuous spots around town or to shelters.

City and county officials who pushed for the camps’ removal say their goal is to protect public safety, not to punish the homeless. “I want them out of there,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said of the camps last week. “It’s not good for the city or the county.”

Denorber Garrett holds a sign in support of a homeless camp on the 1700 block of Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills.

Albert Cesare,

But the concern among advocates for the homeless is that the resulting court rulings could open the door to a more aggressive approach by law enforcement.

In his ruling, Black cited a 2006 case from Los Angeles. In that case, a federal appeals court ruled it was cruel and unusual punishment to arrest someone for being homeless if they had nowhere else to go, such as a shelter.

“The state may not make it an offense to be idle, indigent, or homeless in public places,” the appeals court judges wrote.

Cincinnati police: 'They need help'

Black’s ruling, however, said the availability of shelter space meant communities could make such arrests. The difference is subtle, Garrow said, but the ruling essentially used a decision that shielded the homeless from arrest in Los Angeles to justify arresting them in Cincinnati.

She said using shelter space as the deciding factor on whether police can arrest the homeless is dangerous because all shelters aren’t created equal. Some lack access to social services and some are restricted based on age, sex or criminal record.

Future court cases could provide more clarity about the potential long-term implications of the Cincinnati ruling or lead to a review by appeals courts, which could strengthen or weaken the ability to impose such bans.

But law enforcement officials in Cincinnati say they don’t plan changes to policies that generally emphasize directing the homeless to shelters and social service agencies over arresting them.

They say rounding people up probably isn’t best for the homeless or the community. And even if they wanted to aggressively enforce a ban, they don’t have room in jails to arrest people who refuse to go to shelters.

“Our focus is to try to get people help,” said Steve Saunders, spokesman for Cincinnati Police. “They need help.”

