Rapper Juelz Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, was released from jail on April 6.

NEWARK — Rapper Juelz Santana, known in part for the song There it Go, pleaded not guilty to charges that he brought a loaded .38-caliber Derringer to Newark Liberty International Airport.

“It’s in God’s hands,” Santana said before his arraignment Thursday at the federal courthouse in Newark. “That’s it.”

Santana, whose legal name is Laron L. James, faces charges of attempting to bring a firearm on an airplane and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a federal court document.

The 36-year-old Totowa, N.J., resident was previously convicted of a felony drug crime, according to the document.

“He’s doing fine,” Santana’s attorney, Brian Neary, said after the arraignment. “He’s hopeful and praying for the best result.”

Santana went to the airport in March for a flight to San Francisco, the document shows. He was running short on time and asked for his bag to be searched "expeditiously," the document shows. A TSA agent spotted the gun and after Santana saw his bag drawing scrutiny, he left the airport, according to the document.

He was charged and turned himself in days later. He was in custody for nearly a month before being released to the custody of his mother.

