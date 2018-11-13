If your kid doesn't whine "you're no fun," can you really even call yourself a parent?

Actress Jennifer Garner got a solid dose of that when her 9-year-old daughter, Seraphina, exactly spelled out her thoughts on her mother's fun factor in blue marker on a torn sheet of paper.

"When I grow up I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!"

The "Peppermint" actress, 46, shared the note on Instagram and said in the caption there are two ways to look at the funny note:

"Is this a nine year old burn? Or the ultimate compliment?"

She added the hashtags #funkillingmom and #illtakealovenotehoweveritcomes.

Seraphina is the second oldest of Garner's three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

More amusing kid notes

We're grateful that Garner has shared some of her offspring's scrawled notes with us over the years.

Some are sweet. Like this one that came from her son, Samuel, now 6, that was tucked in a library picture book.

Some are hilarious. We're not sure which child posted this one. But we're glad the child did!

