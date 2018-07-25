Sometimes we leave notes for our kids to find.

In their lunch boxes. In their sleep-away camp suitcases.

Sometimes they leave notes for us. They can be so sweet.

Or in the case of the scrawl Jennifer Garner shared on Instagram, the sentiment can be so darn typically, giggly — kid.

Across two pages of her planner, a child wrote in pencil F-A-R-T. Garner commented, "If you’re looking for me at the end of August — it appears I’m booked."

We're not sure which child is the author. Garner has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9 and Samuel, 6.

Not to disparage anyone, but we KNOW Samuel has a thing for farts from this Instagram post a few months ago. And we feel you, Samuel. Farts are funny.

At any rate, it appears Garner took her penciled in calendar dates in stride and we already know that she's one of the coolest celebrity moms out there.

There was the time she wore the 12-foot-long scarf out in public because her kid made it. Maybe that's just what a good mom would do. But she worked it, loud and proud.

Garner also works the store fronts with her daughter when it's Girl Scout cookie time to push those cookies. I'm sure she could just sign up a few of her closest 100 celebrity friends to buy 1,000 boxes each, but she doesn't and that makes her awesome.

We love Garner's silly and keeping-it-real posts. Keep 'em coming.

And we hope you enjoy your two-day fart respite!

