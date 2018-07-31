NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez's two-decade music career will be honored at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The network announced Tuesday that Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Lopez, who last performed at the VMAs in 2001, will also perform at the show.

The Bronx-bred performer has released multiple hits and memorable, dance-heavy music videos since the late 1990s, including "If You Had My Love," ''Waiting for Tonight," ''I'm Real" and "Jenny From the Block."

Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Guns N' Roses and Beyonce.

Cardi B is the leading nominee with 10. Lopez earned two nods for her Cardi B collaboration, "Dinero," which also features DJ Khaled.

Jennifer Lopez: Style Diary
01 / 30
Happy birthday, JLo! Singer/actress/businesswoman Jennifer Lopez turned 48 on July 24, 2017. Sincer her days on 'In Living Color,' her style has consistently been sexy and fly. Let's relive some of her best looks.
02 / 30
For the NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017, she selected a long-sleeve, champagne creation by Elie Saab.
03 / 30
For May's Met Gala which she attended with Alex Rodriguez she embraced a lighter 'Shade of Blue' wearing a vintage-feeling Valentino gown with sheer train.
04 / 30
JLo showed some skin, selecting two sexy silhouettes from Julien Macdonald for the Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 27, 2017.
05 / 30
In addition to the black, she shimmered in a metallic, barely-there halter design.
06 / 30
She worked a belted, plunging Elie Saab number at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on March 20, 2017.
07 / 30
For February's Grammys, she strutted the carpet in feminine Ralph & Russo design with tulle embellishment on the collar.
08 / 30
She wore a white-hot Cushine et Ochs tuxedo dress at the Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Launch at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills on Jan. 26, 2017.
09 / 30
Lopez's black Reem Acra design that she wore to the People's Choice Awards in January featured a decorated bodice.
10 / 30
She looked like a snow queen at a screening of 'Ice Age: Collision Course' on July 16, 2016 in a knee-length dress by Vatanika with lace sleeves.
11 / 30
She selected a cream Ermanno Scervino gown with pussy bow and lattice texture for the Daily Front Row 'Fashion Los Angeles Awards' on March 20, 2016.
12 / 30
She attended the premiere of 'The Perfect Match' in March 2016 wearing a form-fitting mint Cushnie et Ochs creation.
13 / 30
She sparkled in a champagne Elie Madi high-low design at the 'American Idol' farewell season finale on April 7, 2016.
14 / 30
Dripping in diamonds, Lopez wore a caped, dandelion Giambattista Valli gown to the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2016.
15 / 30
For NBCUniversal's after party, she chose a figure-hugging, white Roland Mouret dress with center slit.
16 / 30
While hosting the 2015 American Music Awards on November 22, she wore several outfits including a sheer Zuhair Murad design with star-embellished belt.
17 / 30
She also donned a raspberry, ombré Michael Cinco gown with high neck and voluminous skirt.
18 / 30
She wore a navy, strapless Valentino gown with a gilded firework burst to the Tonys on June 7, 2015.
19 / 30
She chose a metallic, midriff baring Charbel Zoe number for the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in May.
20 / 30
She walked the 2015 Globes red carpet in a blush, beaded Zuhair Murad design with split sleeves.
21 / 30
The Atelier Versace dress that she wore to the Met Gala in 2015 featured a beaded, fire-breathing dragon.
22 / 30
To the 2015 Oscars, she strayed from her traditional, form-hugging silhouettes, opting for a pale pink Elie Saab ballgown.
23 / 30
She showcased her toned arms in a halterneck Atelier Versace number with metal accents at the Fashion Rocks 2014 at Barclays Center in September.
24 / 30
She donned a silver, slinky Charbel Zoe design to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
25 / 30
She floated across the 2014 Billboard Music Awards step and repeat in a crimson Donna Karan creation with transparent robe.
26 / 30
She selected a plum Zuhair Murad featuring panel cutouts decorated with ornate, branch-like designs for the 2013 HRC National Dinner in October.
27 / 30
At the 2013 Grammys, Lopez showed some leg in a Anthony Vaccarello gown with asymmetrical neckline.
28 / 30
She looked like a goddess in a Grecian, apricot Michael Kors gown at the 2004 Golden Globes.
29 / 30
She selected a one-shoulder Valentino number with decorated hem to the 2003 Oscars.
30 / 30
While the long-sleeve, tropical print Versace gown might feel modest by today's standards, Lopez captured everyone's attention in the revealing number at the Grammys in 2000.
