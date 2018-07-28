A jilted bridesmaid's Twitter appeal to JetBlue Airways is going viral.
Courtney Duffy, whose Twitter bio lists her as an MBA student at Dartmouth College, an Ivy League school in New Hampshire, sought help from the airline Friday morning. She said booked a cross-country flight for a wedding but no longer wants to attend because the bride disinvited her from the bridesmaid crew.
"I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs. Pls help?'' she tweeted.
She included an e-mail from the bride, dated Thursday, in her Twitter post. The bride, identified only as Alex, asked Duffy to "relinquish her duties'' as bridesmaid and mail back the bridesmaid jumpsuit because school was getting in the way of her ability to attend all the wedding events. Alex said asking Duffy not to be in the wedding was one of the hardest things she's had to do.
You read that right. The bridesmaids are wearing jumpsuits.
Yikes! JetBlue to rescue
JetBlue didn't waste any time getting back to Duffy, but didn't publicly say how it was going to help, if at all.
Duffy and JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment.
By Friday night, the post had more than 3,000 likes, 500 retweets and nearly 500 comments.
The bulk of the commenters were on Duffy's side. Supporters took issue with what they saw as the tone — and tone deafness — of the bride's e-mail. More than one person called her bridezilla.
Some took the bride's side, noting that bridesmaid duties require a lot of time and that Duffy shouldn't have committed if she didn't have time.
Bridesmaids are wearing jumpsuits?
The bride's style even got dragged, with the more caustic comments mentioning the choice of bridesmaid pantsuits instead of dresses.
Twitter: JetBlue, send this girl on vacation
Many commenters urged JetBlue to do something nice for Duffy, like send her on vacation.
Some Duffy supporters suggested a GoFundMe account should be set up to send her on vacation. Another offered to Venmo her money for a drink wherever she ends up going.
Duffy could have name dropped to bolster her case to JetBlue. In a tweet last year, she shared a photo of JetBlue's CEO at a presentation at Dartmouth.
