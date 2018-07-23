A federal judge is expected to rule Monday afternoon whether to delay the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort.
Defense lawyers argued that they need additional time to review more than 120,000 pages of documents recently provided by the government.
Manafort’s trial on bank and tax fraud charges is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
“These 120,000 pages are really at the heart of the issue,” Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing argued Monday.
