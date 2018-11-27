WASHINGTON - The Justice Department asked a federal court on Tuesday to stay a ruling that blocked the Trump administration's new rules on the ability of immigrants to request asylum and announced they would be appealing the decision.

"This court’s injunction, which will last for at least 30 days, directly undermines the president’s determination that an immediate temporary suspension of entry between ports of entry is necessary to address the ongoing and increasing crisis facing our immigration system," the Justice Department argued in a Tuesday night federal court filing.

Last week's ruling and comments made by President Donald Trump led to an extraordinary war of words between the president and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The president blasted the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, where the appeal for this asylum case will go, and U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, who he dubbed an "Obama judge."

Tigar ruled the administration's new policy of cutting off asylum to immigrants who enter the country illegally appears to run afoul of U.S. law that specifically allows them to do so.

Asylum seekers cross into Canada Asylum seekers walk along Roxham Road near Champlain, N.Y. making their way towards the U.S.-Canadian border. The number of migrants entering Canada has risen sharply in recent weeks. A group of people who claimed to be from Haiti walk down Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y. as they prepare to cross the border into Canada illegally. Refugees who crossed into Canada illegally board a bus near Hemmingford, Quebec after being processed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on August 4 promised that his government would redouble its efforts to handle the influx of migrants illegally entering the country from the United States to seek asylum. A girl who crossed into Canada illegally looks through a fence at a temporary detention center in Blackpool, Quebec. Refugees who crossed into Canada illegally near Hemmingford, Quebec are processed in a tent after being arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Refugees who crossed into Canada illegally near Hemmingford, Quebec are processed in a tent after being arrested. A long line of asylum seekers wait to illegally into Canada near Champlain, N.Y. A long line of asylum seekers wait to illegally into Canada near Champlain, N.Y. Refugees are processed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police after crossing into Canada near Hemmingford, Quebec. Asylum seekers arrive at the U.S.-Canadian border near Champlain, N.Y. Asylum seekers walk along Roxham Road near Champlain, N.Y. making their way towards the U.S.-Canadian. A line of asylum seekers wait to illegally cross into Canada near Champlain, N.Y. A long line of asylum seekers wait to illegally into Canada near Champlain, N.Y. A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer talks to migrants after they crossed into Canada illegally near Hemmingford, Quebec. A group of asylum seekers raise their hands as they approach Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers while crossing into Canada near Champlain, N.Y. A woman holds up a Haitian flag in support of asylum seekers during a rally outside the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. The stadium is being used as a temporary shelter for some of the hundreds of asylum claimants pouring across the U.S-Canadian border. A man holds up a sign in support of asylum seekers during a rally outside the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. The stadium is being used as a temporary shelter for some of the hundreds of asylum claimants pouring across the U.S-Canadian border.

Roberts took issue with the characterization and offered a rare rebuke of the president.

"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said in a statement. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."

"That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for."

More: Several Republican-appointed judges have ruled against Trump

In a Tuesday evening federal court filing, Trump's Justice Department likened its request for a stay in the case to one it made to the Supreme Court on President Trump’s travel ban last December, which the justices approved.

“This court’s injunction undermines the executive branch’s constitutional and statutory authority to secure the nation’s borders by enforcing our immigration laws and it enables the very harms to the nation that the executive branch sought to address.”

The Justice Department argued in its filing that more than 396,000 immigrants were caught illegally crossing through the southern border during the fiscal year 2018.

"That is over 1,000 migrants every day—many with families and children—who are making a dangerous and illegal border crossing rather than presenting themselves for inspection at a port of entry," the Justice Department argued. "The executive branch is entitled to use every legal tool available to halt this dangerous and illegal practice, as it has done here."

More: US does have 'Obama judges': Trump responds to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts' rebuke

More: Federal judge blocks Trump's new asylum rules: 'He may not rewrite the immigration laws'

More: Trump administration to suspend asylum for people who cross border illegally

Last week, Tigar blocked the new rules put into place by Trump that aimed to limit the ability of immigrants to request asylum, a legal blow to the administration’s efforts to curb legal immigration that opens the door for more members of the immigrant caravan to request asylum in the U.S.

The 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act states that any foreigner who arrives in the USA, "whether or not at a designated port of arrival," may apply for asylum. On Nov. 9, Trump tried to overrule that law, signing a presidential proclamation ending the ability of immigrants to request asylum if they enter the country illegally.

“The rule barring asylum for immigrants who enter the country outside a port of entry irreconcilably conflicts with the INA and the expressed intent of Congress," wrote Tigar, who was appointed by President Barack Obama. "Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.”

Currently, immigrants are allowed to request asylum whether they present themselves at ports of entry or sidestep those ports and illegally enter the country. The new rules proposed by the Trump administration would bar those who enter illegally from making an asylum claim and place them into expedited deportation proceedings instead.

The ruling blocked the administration from enforcing the new rules until the court case proceeds Dec. 19.

Contributing: Alan Gomez

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com