It may have been a while since you've seen Kevin Jonas, who was part of the Jonas Brothers until the hit band parted ways in 2013.

Of course, you've heard a lot recently about his brother Nick Jonas and his engagement to actress Priyanka Chopra.

But you'll see this father of two daughters and his wife, Danielle, Thursday as they announce the Paw Patrol balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Once again, the balloon will feature one of the popular kid's show heroic rescue pups named Chase.

"It's a huge family tradition to watch the event," Jonas told All the Moms.

Paw Patrol Chase is pawing its way into the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Jonas, 31, and wife, Danielle, 32, are parents to Elena Rose, 4, and Valentina Angelina, 2. This will be the first time they all have a front seat for the parade and they're all about Paw Patrol.

"Oh my gosh — we went on a family vacation and I took two DVDs for them and that's all Valentina kept yelling: Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol!"

Jonas said he likes the PAW Patrol theme song. (They didn't make him say that.)

Unlike other parents who hate on the Nickelodeon theme song, like actor Ryan Reynolds, who told it to "get outta my head" on Instagram. Jonas said as a musician he "appreciates" a catchy tune.

Music will always be in his life, but for now Jonas is living in New Jersey and working as a contractor and raising his daughters.

The biggest surprise about being a dad

His daughter Elena Rose was born in 2014 and Jonas found himself thrown off balance. Her birth came shortly after the Jonas Brothers decided to disband.

"I found I had to find my place. I had lost my focus, I had lost my groove. I didn't know where I fit in. I thought I was doing something wrong."

Every parent has thought that. And sometimes it doesn't go away. We usually just accept we're doing the best can, if we're lucky.

But said by the time his second daughter was born in 2016, he had found his rhythm.

So how did Jonas get his groove back?

"You know, it was really just about paying attention to the moment. I stopped being distracted by what the world was throwing at me and took a step back to really enjoy the moment. As every parent knows, not every moment is going to be super exciting. But I just tried to understand that their yours and this is your time together now."

Jonas said weekend mornings are his time with the little ladies. He's in charge of breakfast. Sometimes that means bagels. It doesn't much matter what's served as long as his wife gets a break. The girls know what weekend breakfast means.

"It's just us. And we get to chill."

