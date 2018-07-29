Khloe Kardashian has taken us along for the ride into first-time motherhood since giving birth to her daughter, True, three months ago.

The 34-year-old reality star shared how she struggled to breastfeed and was shamed. Then earlier this month, she announced on Twitter that she "had to stop" breastfeeding because it wasn't working for her body.

This weekend, she shared more about her motherhood journey with fans by answering their questions on Twitter.

On getting her body back

Kardashian certainly touted a fit lifestyle, as anyone who follows her social media accounts knows. The show she hosts, Revenge Body, is all about helping people get themselves in shape. But give the woman some time!

Hell no!! Lol i’m still working on it. And it will come in time… I hope LOL but sitting down I have a completely different stomach then I used to have LOL I really can’t even talk about it https://t.co/dSMtr529zM — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

On giving True a sibling

It's a little too soon to be thinking about THAT, she says. True Thompson, whose father is Tristan Thompson, was born April 12.

Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol https://t.co/TthrxOQdHr — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

Yes, Kardashian said, she did originally want a boy. But True has made her a kinder, gentler Khloe and they are a tight team.

I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

On mom guilt

Kardashian said the low point of motherhood is the heaping side of mom guilt that comes with all those adorable baby firsts.

The worst part is the mom guilt. It’s a real thing. You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything. The best part is everything about her! The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady https://t.co/S1H7dJHpY2 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

Moms commiserated with one mom saying, "Yep. Get used to it. It never goes away. It just mutates as they grow older."

Oh my goodness 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

Kardashian was a little more hopeful that maybe her guilt will ease because True will be able to go where she goes – sometimes – when her work schedule resumes. For the other times, well, there's just the pure joy of True's face to take the sting away.

I’m so blessed that for keeping up I can take her with me (if it Doesn’t affect her schedule) but for design meetings or photo shoots or when I start shooting revenge body again it’s not really a place for her to be. But that’s OK because I get so excited when I see her!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

