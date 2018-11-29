WASHINGTON – Despite President Donald Trump's suggestion that he might cancel his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said Wednesday that the meeting is still on.

Trump told The Washington Post on Tuesday that he might cancel his planned sit-down Saturday with Putin in Argentina in response to Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships last weekend.

"Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting," Trump told the Post, indicating he make his decision after getting a "full report."

"I don’t like that aggression," Trump added. "I don’t want that aggression at all. Absolutely."

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia had not been given "any other information from our U.S. counterparts" indicating that there had been any changes.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said the "meeting is necessary for both sides." Ushakov said he expects the flare-up with Ukraine to be discussed when the two leaders meet.

Trump and Putin are in Argentina for the Group of 20 Summit of world leaders in Buenos Aires this week. Peskov told reporters that the two leaders would have a "brief" conversation followed by an hour-long extended meeting.

Contributing: John Fritze and Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

