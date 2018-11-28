LOS ANGELES -- As the luxury SUV market gets more crowded, BMW is hoping that the new, largest model it unveiled Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show will stand out for something that can't be seen.

it will be, BMW says, the ultimate driving SUV.

BMW just unveiled the X7 SUV, its largest model yet, at the Los Angeles Auto Show

photos@daniel-kraus.com

The new X7 has a stately feeling about it. Rather than just being a hauler of well-heeled families, the X7 feels rarified enough that a CEO could put whole boards of directors in there.

That's because it has one very nice optional feature: The second row can be ordered with captain's chairs instead of standard seats that electrically slide fore and aft to give the feeling of having as much space and luxury as is accorded the driver and front passenger.

That alone might be enough to convince motorists to skip buying Cadillac Escalades, Lincoln Navigators or Infiniti QX80s and pick the X7 instead. The key will be getting them to take a test drive. Then they'll see the three reasons that X7 stands out.

"It's really the size, the appearance (and) it also drives like how a BMW should drive," said John Shipley, product manager for BMW.

For ride comfort, the X7 has two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers.

It arrives in showrooms in March and will be priced from $74,895 plus $995 in shipping. The German automaker plans to make the X7 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, along with its popular, smaller X5. The compact X3 model is also produced there, though the company added production lines this year in China and South Africa as well.

BMW is considering building a second plant in the United States for engines and drivetrains as the Trump administration nears a decision on taxing all cars and auto parts imported from outside North America.

BMW Group CEO Harald Krueger spoke to reporters Tuesday in Los Angeles ahead of the auto show and, according to the company, revealed that the Munich-based BMW Group is considering building an engine plant in the U.S. to supply its vehicles made in the U.S. and Mexico.

“We have talked for the past few years about an engine plant to support our North American production and sales,” Krueger said, “and now with increasing production levels in North America we are again investigating this option.”

More LA Auto Show: Follow our full coverage

More LA Auto Show: Jeep Gladiator makes a spectacle of itself

More LA Auto Show: Honda introduces new SUV, the Passport

BMW, which manufactures close to 400,000 SUVS in Spartanburg County annually, imports all the engines and transmissions for those vehicles from plants in Europe. Making these key components inside the United States would be a way to avoid any future import taxes as well as currency fluctuations.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com