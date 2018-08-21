The Colorado man accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters will appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Chris Watts is charged with nine felony counts, including five counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Shanann Watts, 34, Bella Watts, 4, and Celeste Watts, 3.

According to the arrest affidavit, Chris Watts told police he went into a rage and strangled his wife after she killed their daughters.

Shanann Watts and the two girls were initially reported missing. During the course of the investigation into their disappearance, police learned that Chris Watts was involved in an affair with a co-worker.

He had cooperated with police during the investigation and in an on-camera interview with KUSA pleaded for their safe return, describing their disappearance as "a nightmare that I just can't wake up from."

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Tuesday's court appearance, which you can watch in the player above beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

