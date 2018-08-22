This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Authorities said on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with murder in the death of Iowa college student, Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared a month ago while jogging in a rural area. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Rick Rahn said that Rivera, 24, was charged with murder in the death of Tibbetts.

MONTEZUMA, Ia. — Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. He will make an initial court appearance at 1 p.m. CT Wednesday.

The undocumented immigrant will appear at the Poweshiek County Courthouse. Rivera, 24, is being held at the Poweshiek County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Tibbetts was reported missing July 19 and authorities have been investigating her disappearance for five weeks.

Following Rivera's interview with law enforcement, he led them to a body in a corn field in rural Poweshiek County outside the town of Guernsey that authorities believe is Tibbetts. An autopsy is expected Wednesday.

