WASHINGTON -- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar elaborated on the Trump administration's newly unveiled plan to lower prescription drug prices during Friday's White House press briefing. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is also taking reporters' questions on a variety of issues.
President Trump has accused pharmaceutical companies of "getting away with murder" and blasted other countries for controlling prices and vowed to bring the cost of drugs in the U.S. "way down."
An AARP report last year found the average annual price of drugs widely prescribed to seniors increased to $12,951 from $6,425 five years ago.
