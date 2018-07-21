LOS ANGELES (AP) — A large number of police and rescue personnel were responding to a Los Angeles supermarket, amid numerous media reports of possible gunshots.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted there was an "active incident" at a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake area.

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

UPDATE: There is still an active police incident at the #TraderJoes near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd. We are still urging the everyone to stay clear of the area. Due to the fluidity of the incident, we will release information as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

Calls to the department's public information office were not immediately answered. Reports of gunshots could not immediately be confirmed.

An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe's out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.

No further details were immediately available.

