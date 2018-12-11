Roya Sullivan is the artist who led the design of Macy's holiday window display for 2018.

Courtesy of Bill Sullivan/Macy's

Visit New York this season and you'll likely find yourself enchanted by the holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square.

This year's theme centers on Sunny the Snowpal, a space-age snowgirl who helps her friends and makes sure Santa's sleigh travels safely on Christmas Eve.

Sunny the Snowpal will debut as a balloon in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22. (Watch the videos above and at the end of this story for the inside scoop on the parade). Kids might even find Sunny under the tree this year, in the form of a plush snowgirl available for purchase at Macy's stores.

So, who dreamed up Sunny and the land of her big adventures? In an interview by e-mail, artist Roya Sullivan, Macy's National Director of Window Presentation, explains how Sunny and her story came to grace the windows this year:

Sunny the Snowpal is the protagonist of the 2018 holiday windows at Macy's Herald Square in New York.

Emily Hawkins

1. Please tell me how you were inspired to create Sunny the Snowpal, which is so adorable in its graphic simplicity, and yet combines old-fashioned holiday imagery with contemporary interest in STEM and space.

"I’m always reading children’s books (raising two boys, I still have many at home). For many years my boys' favorite books were "Zen Ties" and "Zen Socks," written by Jon J. Muth.

The core of his message is “On life's journey...kindness is the key.” I was inspired by this thought and wanted to create a friendship between a snow character, Santa and the fox. Adding the contemporary space element would help engage our customers. I like telling a traditional holiday adventure with a modern twist to engage our contemporary viewer."

Artist Roya Sullivan with one of her window displays for Macy's.

Courtesy of Kent Miller/Macy's

2. Who do you hope will play with the Sunny plush dolls? Boys as well as girls? What ages? What kind of stories do you think they’ll dream up with this stuffed snowgirl?

"I know all kids will play with Sunny. She’s universal in her appeal: adventurous, brave and loves her friends dearly.

I hope they dream of being a good friend and help one another. Not all of us can achieve a grand gesture like Sunny and save Santa’s sleigh, but we can help one another and be a caring friend. She helps Fox, her BFF, parachute home for the holidays, which is the sweetest part of our story."

"The Nutcracker" ballet season begins! The appearance of the majestic Christmas tree is a highlight of any "Nutcracker" show, including that of New York City Ballet. Ballerinas dance amidst snowflakes in New York City Ballet's "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker." Clara inspects the troops in American Repertory Ballet's "The Nutcracker" at the State Theatre in New Brunswick. Lauren Lovette, Emerson Alexander and Ian Zelbo in New York City Ballet's "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker." Jumping for joy in Kurtis Blow's "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker." Ashley Bouder soars in "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" with New York City Ballet. New York City Ballet performs "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" throughout December. The Nutcracker Prince and Clara, as portrayed by Ballet For Young Audiences. Check out the mouse ears in Kurtis Blow's "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker." American Repertory Ballet's soldiers battle the rats in "The Nutcracker." Kurtis Blow's "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker" has a real '80s look in some scenes. The Dew Drop Fairy dances in American Repertory Ballet's "The Nutcracker." Sean Suozzi in New York City Ballet's "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker." The Nutcracker Prince and Clara are entertained in Kurtis Blow' "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker." American Repertory Ballet's Nutcracker is ready for battle! American Repertory Ballet's "Nutcracker" includes children in the role of angels. Ah, there's my sneaker! Kurtis Blow's "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker." Arriving in the Land Of Sweets, in New York City Ballet's "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker." American Repertory Ballet performs "The Nutcracker" at the State Theatre in New Brunswick and other venues throughout New Jersey. Kurtis Blow's "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker" comes to NJPAC in Newark, as well as venues in New York. Kurtis Blow reinvented a holiday favorite in "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker." Ballet For Young Audiences performs "The Nutcracker" at Ocean County College. Where are we? Spell it out in neon -- Land of Sweets -- in Kurtis Blow's "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker." Kurtis Blow's "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker" has a real '80s look in some scenes. A scene from Kurtis Blow's "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker." Sean Suozzi in New York City Ballet's "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker." Lauren Lovette, Emerson Alexander and Ian Zelbo in New York City Ballet's "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker." The Flowers take their bow in American Repertory Ballet's "The Nutcracker" at the State Theatre in New Brunswick. Bidding farewell to the Land Of Sweets in New York City Ballet's "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker."

3. What role does technology play in contemporary window displays? Is the intent to make it seem like a video game, or to add layers of sensory experience, or both/neither/something else?

"Both. I am interested in creating a visual experience where the viewer is wowed by what she sees, a total visual and sound experience. However, with our tech-savvy customers, not only do they want to enjoy looking at the windows, but they would like to engage directly with the window.

This year our customers will be able to play a full window-sized video game where they are able to physically animate Sunny and move her through the game."

In designing window displays for Macy's, Roya Sullivan aims to engage viewers with a classic storyline.

Courtesy of Macy's

4. Did this year’s display start with the character of Sunny, or with a concept or a feeling or a value you hoped to convey? What is usually the “cornerstone” of your window displays, the one piece that gets the ball rolling?

"When designing and creating the story for the windows, I think of a narrative where my character meets and assists Santa in some way. My hero will be brave and will never let go of hope as he/she will always BELIEVE.

Of course, my hero will have a lot of fun and a great adventure in the middle of our story, and it is a must that my character will end with his/her friends and family on Christmas."

5. Is the process of creating a window display similar to staging a play? Or taping a TV program? Or is it more like creating an art installation?

"In the writing of the story, it is very close to staging a play, as I always think of scenes and what the animatronics with achieve in each scene. We move the characters in and out of the window to tell our story, creating scenes 1 and 2 within each window. In building the window, I am paying a lot of attention to materials, textures and craftsmanship. Here it is closer to an art installation where the viewer’s visual experience is the most important aspect.

Together with staging and installation we will engage all our customers."

MORE FOR THE HOLIDAYS:

Holiday Gift Ideas: 7 places in NJ where you can make handmade holiday gifts

Dining: Thanksgiving 2018: What NJ restaurants are open?

TOYS: Hess truck 2018: Holiday toy on sale now! It's an RV with motorbike and ATV

Admission prices for the most popular U.S. tourist attractions Rockefeller Center: Free. Visitors per year: 1.26 million. Don’t miss the jaw-dropping views and architectural wonders of New York City’s Rockefeller Center. And if you come during the holidays, check out the magnificent Christmas tree and ice-skating rink. To see the city from the Top of the Rock Observation Deck, tickets start at $36 for adults, $30 for children age 6 to 12 and $34 for seniors. Space Needle: Starting at $32.50 for adults, $27.50 for seniors and $24 for children age 5 to 12. Visitors per year: 1.3 million. Enjoy the view from 520 feet up at this Seattle observation tower. You can also settle in for a meal at the famous SkyCity at the Needle restaurant and enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views of the city. Alcatraz: Starting at $38 for an adult ticket and $23.25 for children age 5 to 11 — at ages 4 and under, kids get in free. Visitors per year: 1.4 million. Learn about the rich history of Alcatraz Island and some of America’s most famous criminals with a guided tour of this San Francisco Bay attraction. If you book a tour through the Alcatraz Cruises website, you can opt for an early bird ticket, a night tour, a behind-the-scenes tour and more. USS Arizona Memorial: Free. Visitors per year: 1.8 million. The USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu is an important historical stop — and it’s one of the best free sights in Hawaii. The resting place of more than 1,000 sailors and Marines killed during the Pearl Harbor attacks is open daily, excluding some major holidays. Head over to the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park nearby to round out your trip. Mount Rushmore National Memorial: Entrance to the park is free; $10 per vehicle for parking. No trip to South Dakota is complete without catching a glimpse of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills region. The granite faces are a sight to behold in any season. Empire State Building: Tickets to the main deck start at $37 for adults, $35 for seniors and $31 for children. Visitors per year: Over 3.5 million. The Empire State Building is one of Manhattan’s iconic sightseeing stops that even appeals to locals in the expensive city. Board the elevator to the observation decks on the 86th and 102nd floors for 360-degree views of New York City and beyond. Yellowstone National Park: $35 per vehicle, $20 per person. Visitors per year: 4.3 million. Located in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana, Yellowstone is one of the most scenic parks in the country with hot springs, the Grand Canyon, geysers and wildlife. Head here to pay tribute to Old Faithful or plan a skiing or biking trip. Statue of Liberty: $18.50 for adults, $14 for seniors and $9 for children. Visitors per year: 4.4 million. Given as a gift of friendship from France, “The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World” is still one of the most admired — and recognized — tourist attractions globally. Though there are cheaper times to head to the Big Apple than others, you can see Lady Liberty at an affordable price from several locations around New York City almost any time of year on a ferry to Liberty Island. A ticket through Statue Cruises, the official ferry service provider, gets you access to both Liberty Island and Ellis Island. Yosemite National Park: $30 per vehicle or $15 per person. Visitors per year: Over 5 million. Yosemite is pretty affordable, but you should still watch out for hidden expenses like hiking permits and camping costs that could put a damper on your budget. Explore Yosemite Valley, where you can visit the Ansel Adams Gallery, and enjoy a good meal at one of the nearby charming restaurants. It’s no wonder that Yosemite is one of the coolest family vacation spots in America. Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History: Free. Visitors per year: 6 million. You can’t miss the grand facade of this museum on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Head here to learn about some of the world’s natural wonders, fossils, animals, geology and more. Highlights include the Hope Diamond, a live coral reef and the 14-foot-tall African elephant in the rotunda — one of several amazing oddities you can visit for free. Grand Canyon National Park: $35 per vehicle, $20 per person. Visitors per year: 6.2 million. Head to Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona for a few days of hiking, nature walks and whitewater rafting down the Colorado River. It’s also the perfect starting point for a scenic road trip on a budget.. Metropolitan Museum of Art: Admission is $25 for adults, $17 for seniors, $12 for students and tickets are valid for three consecutive days. Admission is only a suggestion for New York State residents and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut students. Visitors per year: 7 million. New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue houses 5,000 years of artwork in its sprawling 2 million square feet of gallery space. Everyone will have their favorites, but make it a point to see the Greek and Roman Sculpture Court, the Vermeer Collection and the Temple of Dendur. The admission cost is suggested for some, so you can pay as much or as little as you want, placing the Met among the best museums in the world you can visit for free. Lake Mead National Recreation Area: $25 per vehicle, $15 per individual walking or biking; good for seven days. Visitors per year: 7.9 million. Spend your days hiking, boating and swimming as you explore some of America’s most beautiful desert ecosystems located in Nevada and Arizona. This outdoor attraction is a haven for campers and nature enthusiasts year-round. Visit the Hoover Dam, spot bald eagles and desert bighorn sheep and walk through the tunnels at the Historic Railroad Trail. Lincoln Memorial: Free. Visitors per year: 7.9 million. This national monument on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall stands above the Reflecting Pool. While exploring, you’ll find a carved inscription of President Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address and his Gettysburg Address, as well as murals and the famous Lincoln statue. You can’t miss this grand sculpture, which is accessible 24 hours a day. Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum: Free, but you will pay fees for special shows and programs. Visitors per year: 8.6 million. Ever wonder how much it might cost to go to space? Turns out, it’s a lot — but you can learn about aircraft and space objects, the history of aviation, planetary science and more at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. for free. You can explore thousands of objects — like the Wright Flyer or Apollo 11 lunar artifacts. Then take a tour or check out a science demonstration. Navy Pier: No fee to walk around the pier, but you might need to buy tickets for some attractions. Visitors per year: 9.3 million. Make your way over to this pier for views of Lake Michigan and a variety of events and activities. The Chicago landmark is home to the Miller Lite Beer Garden, the Centennial Wheel and an IMAX theater. Pike Place Market: Free to enter, just bring enough money to buy your favorite foods and crafts. Visitors per year: Nearly 10 million. This buzzing food and seafood market is the perfect place to pick up fresh food. It’s Seattle’s original farmers market and is now a local tradition. You can watch doughnuts being made at Daily Dozen Doughnut Company, drop some change in Rachel the Piggy Bank and contribute some chewing gum to the Gum Wall. Pier 39: Admission to the pier is free, but bring money to spend on treats and souvenirs. Visitors per year: Over 10 million. Waterfront dining options, live music and entertainment, and plenty of shopping opportunities await at this famous pier in the San Francisco Bay area. Visit some of the city’s top attractions and enjoy beautiful views of the bay. Golden Gate Bridge: Free for pedestrians and cyclists, $32 toll for cars. Visitors per year: Over 10 million. This famous 1.2-mile-long bridge in San Francisco is one of the city’s most famous landmarks and is easily accessible via bike, car or on foot. You’ll find gift shops and a cafe at the south end of the bridge. Universal Studios Florida: Single-park tickets for one day start at $115. Visitors per year: 10.2 million. Be a part of your favorite movies and movie scenes at this entertainment theme park that has been catering to modern film enthusiasts for years. Now home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley experience, Universal Studios Florida in Orlando attracts visitors from all over the world. Bourbon Street: Free to walk around, but be ready to spend on food and drink. Visitors per year: 10.45 million. In New Orleans’ French Quarter, you’ll find a nonstop party — particularly on Bourbon Street. It’s legal to drink alcohol on the streets, and you can get a cocktail to go from many bars, as you watch unforgettable street performances. Or head into any of the restaurants for some proper local food — like muffuletta, crawfish etouffee and beignets. Disney’s Hollywood Studios: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $104.50 per day. Visitors per year: 10.7 million. Enjoy a few thrill rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. This is the place to watch some of Disney’s best stage shows or take a backstage tour. Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Admission to the park is free, but $14 to $23 per night to camp. Visitors per year: 11.3 million. This national park in Tennessee and North Carolina is ripe for exploring any time of year. Head to the observation tower on the Clingmans Dome for breathtaking views of the mountains. Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $104.50 per day. Visitors per year: 12.2 million. Kids will enjoy a day at Epcot in Orlando, where they can experience the culture and cuisine from 11 different countries. They can also visit galleries, watch live performances and, of course, go on rides. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $104.50 per day. Visitors per year: 12.5 million. See your favorite animals in action, and enjoy exciting theme park rides at this Disney theme park in Orlando. Catch the lineup of entertainment that includes a carnival experience and a wildlife party. Niagara Falls: Free, but you can buy tickets for close-up tours. Visitors per year: 14 million (in Canada). One of the biggest tourist destinations in the world due to its beautiful waterfalls, Niagara Falls is home to three majestic waterfalls connecting New York and Ontario, Canada. It’s free to walk in and look at the falls. But with the Niagara Falls USA Discovery Pass, which costs $46 for adults and $35 for kids 6 to 12, you can ride the Maid of the Mist Boat tour, see the Cave of the Winds and more. Disneyland: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $93.34 per day. Visitors per year: 18.3 million. Visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is expensive. But it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip where all of your favorite Disney characters come to life. Golden Gate Park: Admission to the park is free, but some attractions charge a fee. Visitors per year: 19 million. Even if you’re not ready to spend millions on rent to live in San Francisco, it’s worth a trip to the city visit this incredible park. Encompassing more than 1,000 acres, Golden Gate Park features gardens, museums and tons of activities. Head here to explore the Japanese tea garden, the deYoung Museum and more. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World: One-day ticket prices vary, but for two days, prices start at $104.50 per day. Visitors per year: 20.45 million. A trip to Disney World in Orlando isn’t complete without at least one day at the Magic Kingdom. Try out the thrilling rides, and watch the parades and fireworks. Grand Central Terminal: Free. Visitors per year: 21.6 million. This midtown Manhattan landmark is one of the most-visited attractions in the United States, and one of the busiest train stations in the country, too. Just remember that you’ll need some extra cash for shopping and food. You’ll find 60 shops, 35 restaurants (like the Oyster Bar and Restaurant) and events like the Holiday Train Show and Grand Central Cinema. Hollywood and Highland Center: Free. Visitors per year: 25 million. One of the biggest shopping and entertainment complexes in Los Angeles, you could spend the entire day shopping, watching the latest movies and gazing at the Hollywood sign. Visit the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held, and see your favorite celebrities’ names on the Walk of Fame. The TCL Chinese Theatre, which hosts 20 movie premieres each year, is also a great place to spot celebrities in Los Angeles. You’ll also get photo ops with your favorite costumed characters, like Spiderman, Mickey Mouse or Jack Sparrow, who roam the street. Balboa Park: Admission to park grounds is free, but you might need to buy a ticket for attractions and special events. Visitors per year: 28.4 million. Make your way over to San Diego’s famous 1,200-acre urban park to explore the beautiful gardens, San Diego Zoo, ride the carousel and miniature train and visit any of the 17 museums nearby. Steeped in history and culture, this is a prime spot to enjoy nature at its best and relax in a beautiful setting that is near some of the country’s most expensive homes. Union Station: Free. Visitors per year: 37 million. Now a popular transportation hub and retail destination, Washington, D.C.’s Union Station is free to explore. But you will need some cash or a credit card for shopping, dining and Amtrak tickets. Central Park: Free. Visitors per year: 37.5 million. Pack a picnic and head on over to this world-famous park for a day of exploring. New York City’s Central Park is home to gardens, man-made lakes and even the stunning Belvedere Castle. You will need tickets for tours and food, though. Las Vegas Strip: Free to walk the Strip, but you might need to pay for attractions and shopping. Visitors per year: 42.2 million. The Las Vegas Strip is home to more than 30 casinos and casino-hotels that are open to the general public 24/7. You can take a self-guided tour of popular destinations like the Bellagio, the Mirage and the Luxor. And, you’ll find some free shows and entertainment to enjoy on the trip along the way. Times Square: Free. Visitors per year: 50 million. You can’t miss the fast-paced activity at this famous junction. There’s no admission fee to enter New York City’s Times Square, but you will need some money for shopping and restaurants. Be sure to visit during the day and at night for two completely different experiences. Watch the ads on dozens of giant digital billboards, see the Naked Cowboy and various costumed superheroes like the “Black Panther” make a bid for tips and catch a Broadway play at a nearby theater.









Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com