A taste of Raleigh, N.C.'s food and beverage community
01 / 51
Quite possibly the most magical place in all of Raleigh, N.C. (and even beyond), Brewery Bhavana is the brainchild of brother and sister Vansana and Vanvisa Nolintha.
02 / 51
Located downtown, Brewery Bhavana is the marriage of a craft brewery, a dim sum restaurant, a bookstore and a flower shop -- all combined into one seriously beautiful space.
03 / 51
Expect a menu inspired by Vansana’s childhood spent in Luang Prabang, Laos, featuring share plates of scallion pancakes smeared with bone marrow and coconut-soy jam. There’s also a lovely pork and snow pea tips shumai (a Chinese dumpling) sprinkled with Tobikko black caviar.
04 / 51
Pre- or post-meal, guests can peruse books and purchase a curated bouquet of flowers in a lovely giftable vase.
05 / 51
One of the largest speakeasies in the Southeast, Watts & Ward offers 6,000 square feet of space — in addition to an outdoor patio and lawn.
06 / 51
Here, cocktails are the biggest draw, with a book featuring both classics and original creations infused with fresh juices and herbs.
07 / 51
To find the bar, just look for the street-level doorman before descending to a labyrinth of rooms.
08 / 51
Situated on a charming corner in downtown Raleigh, N.C., 42 & Lawrence offers espresso, cold-brew coffee and draft lattes.
09 / 51
The shop sells the beloved local Larry’s coffee, including exclusive micro-lots and experimental blends.
10 / 51
Of course, tea and seasonal drinks are available.
11 / 51
Season “experiments” include limited-edition specialties like The Fezziwig Limited with bitter orange, spicebush, cranberry, rosemary, peppercorn, espresso and steamed milk.
12 / 51
A chic bakery by the name of Boulted Bread is the obsession of every chef and foodie in Raleigh, N.C.
13 / 51
The concept was created by three deeply passionate people: Joshua Bellamy (pictured), Sean Kirkpatrick and Fulton Forde.
14 / 51
The shop offers a variety of breads, including a seeded rye, levain, ciabatta and baguettes.
15 / 51
There are, of course, pastries -- the croissant is among the favorites.
16 / 51
A Raleigh institution, Poole’s Diner began as a pie shop in 1945.
17 / 51
Today, the sleek, retro interior has been reincarnated, but still maintains the snazzy double horseshoe bar and red leather banquettes.
18 / 51
Owner and James Beard Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen has transformed this restaurant and others in Raleigh, N.C., showcasing a menu inspired by the season with a whole lot of comfort (try the macaroni au gratin).
19 / 51
Tucked away inside The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, N.C., Herons is one of 62 Forbes Five Star restaurants in the world and uses vegetables and herbs from the nearby farm to create multi-course meals.
20 / 51
Herons' kitchen is overseen by executive chef Steven Greene, one of the youngest chefs at the helm of a Forbes five-star, AAA five-diamond restaurant.
21 / 51
Here, each dish is as beautiful as it is tasteful. Courses that surprise and delight might include a take on shrimp and grits with a 62-degree egg or a beautifully nested foie gras egg.
22 / 51
The much-anticipated first restaurant of PoshNosh caterer Coleen Speaks (who got her start with Emeril Lagasse), Hummingbird opened in November and is living up to the hype.
23 / 51
Here, Speaks serves up pastries, lunch sandwiches and dinner, with coffee and cocktails from day to night.
24 / 51
Cocktails come in pretty vessels, like the Petal Guru made with rose water and topped with an edible floral garnish.
25 / 51
In Raleigh, N.C.’s Glenwood South neighborhood, Little City Brewing + Provisions Co. combines a boutique fresh foods market and brewery.
26 / 51
Serving only local beers, Little City boasts picnic tables, bar seating and an outdoor area.
27 / 51
lucettegrace bills itself as a “contemporary patisserie,” serving everything sweet from croissants to cookies to cakes.
28 / 51
Pastry chef and owner Daniel Benjamin creates his traditional pastries with a spin that is unique to Raleigh, N.C.
29 / 51
Benjamin’s signature cakes are as tasty as they are Instagram-worthy.
30 / 51
In downtown Raleigh, N.C., Royale feels like a Parisian French bistro — only hipper and a bit more playful.
31 / 51
Helmed by chef Jeff Seizer, a newcomer to the Triangle restaurant scene, Royale offers a menu featuring steak frites, a fine burger and even a duck a l’orange.
32 / 51
Royale’s meaty prime rib is stacked high with onion rings.
33 / 51
In Raleigh’s Historic Oakwood neighborhood, Crawford and Son is a casual restaurant that serves what can best be described as very fancy comfort food.
34 / 51
Owner and chef Scott Crawford has a slew of accolades, including multiple nods from the James Beard Foundation in the Best Chef Southeast category.
35 / 51
Crawford’s beef cheeks are served with a mushroom ragout, white cheddar grits and crispy sage.
36 / 51
Desserts are decadent and can include a lemon poppy seed cake with paw paw ice cream or a cinnamon ice cream sundae with parsnip pudding.
37 / 51
Tucked behind an alley off Fayetteville Street lies The Haymaker, a cocktail bar that’s named for the boxing term and inspired by “fighters and ‘90s rappers alike.”
38 / 51
The Haymaker manager and bartender Josh Gagne creates original cocktails and classics — along with a “knockout punch.”
39 / 51
The Sting Like a Bee cocktail is made with Earl Grey tea-infused gin, orange, lemon and honey, all served in a proper tea cup.
40 / 51
Fiction Kitchen is a 100% vegetarian, mostly vegan restaurant in Raleigh, N.C., where you can find Southern favorites (some gluten-free), from barbecue to bacon.
41 / 51
Chef Caroline Morrison creates a menu with her favorite things, like pulled pork, which is vegan — and actually really delicious.
42 / 51
A Vegan Chicken and Waffles dish is among the popular menu items.
43 / 51
The Mason Jar Lager Company is a product of much-loved Mason Jar Tavern, from owners Jonathan and Maggie Pierce, in Fuquay Varina, N.C., a town just outside of Raleigh.
44 / 51
The company is known for brewing some delicious lagers. A few include the Happy Place, Helles and the Small Virtue IPL.
45 / 51
The folks behind Mason Jar Lager Co. are always coming up with fun ideas, like beer and Girl Scout Cookie pairings.
46 / 51
The brother-sister duo, Vansana and Vanvisa Nolintha, named this restaurant Bida Manda, the ceremonial term for “father mother” in Sanskrit, in honor of their parents who live in Laos.
47 / 51
The interior offers a comfortable space for family and friends with warm lighting, wood fixtures, and simple blue and white dishes.
48 / 51
Chef Lon Bounsanga creates exotic dishes that are deeply rooted in Laotian culture.
49 / 51
The crispy rice lettuce combine crunchy coconut rice, herbs, toasted peanuts, eggs, lettuce and sweet chili sauce.
50 / 51
Don’t let the taxidermy, Star Wars memorabilia or Miller High Life signs fool you — the food at Stanbury is legit.
51 / 51
The menu changes nightly and uses seasonal ingredients, and a standout is the Asian-style steak tartare, made with nuoc cham vinaigrette, peanut, mint, Thai basil, cilantro and crab chips.

A lot of folks lump Raleigh in with a handful of other North Carolina cities — Durham and Chapel Hill to be specific. And rightfully so, the three comprise The Research Triangle and feed off one another. But each city has its own heart and deserves its own story. Each city has its own art museum, science museum, an impressive downtown and green space for days. The dining scene is distinct in each city, too. From the beloved Poole’s Diner to cool-kid coffee shops, Raleigh, N.C., is ripe with options and just keeps growing.

Ashley Christensen is the chef and proprietor of AC Restaurants, which includes Poole’s, Beasley’s Chicken + Honey, Chuck’s, Fox Liquor Bar, Death & Taxes, and Bridge Club. Her restaurants are beloved in the city and if you ask any resident where to eat or drink, one of them will be surely rattled off. She says that each of her restaurants provides a different experience for the guests, but at the core, the emphasis is on hospitality and attention to detail.

“Whether it’s fried chicken at our more casual restaurant, Beasley’s, or a 60-day dry-aged grass-fed steak at our higher-end concept, Death & Taxes, we care deeply about the details, and about investing time into building relationships with our guests," Christensen says.

You’ll see this a lot in Raleigh. At restaurants like Brewery Bhavana, employees feel like family, and it’s evident the minute you walk into the stunning space that feels more like a movie set than a brewery. Employees chat while carefully curating a stunning bouquet or peruse a beautifully bound book with a customer. It’s unlike anywhere else in America.

Christensen says that's what makes Raleigh, N.C.'s eateries different from all the other thoughtful chef-driven restaurants opening across the country — the growth of the restaurant community is happening with a collective conscience. “There’s an openness, and a generosity of spirit and resources and creativity that is shared among all those of us in this community,” she says.

The word community is used a lot when talking about Raleigh, N.C.’s food and drink scene. From cocktail bars to coffee shops to breweries, there’s a huge sense of people coming together in the city to make business successful. Christensen explains that Raleigh doesn’t have the tourism traffic that other food cities in the South, like Charleston, S.C., and Nashville, Tenn., have. “Instead, we’ve seen growth from people moving here and investing in the community in a more long-term way," she says. "That has led to really exciting and thoughtful development and growth, and a clientele of guests that are genuinely interested and excited in supporting new things. It’s a great environment that fosters independent restaurants and supports creativity, which has led to a dynamic food scene.”

It’s not just about beer and barbecue in this North Carolina city. Browse the gallery above to explore the sophisticated eats in Raleigh. Plus, see more flavors from North Carolina below.

Charlotte, N.C.'s trademark tastes
01 / 66
Bruce Moffett, chef and owner of Moffett Restaurant Group, plays an important role in Charlotte’s bustling food scene with three top restaurants under his belt. His latest venture, Stagioni, which translates to “seasons” in English, boasts a menu of seasonal Italian fare made with locally sourced ingredients.
02 / 66
Watch executive chef Drew Dodd work his magic in the open kitchen while waiting for your meal at Stagioni. House-made pasta dishes and pizzas served with a pair of scissors to cut into individual slices are popular. It’s a toss up between the Pepperoni and Sausage and the Prosciutto pizza.
03 / 66
The Blanche, composed of Aperol, Cardinal Gin, fresh lemon juice, Cointreau, ginger beer and egg white, is a solid cocktail choice. The name pays homage to Blanche Reynolds Gourmajenko, who built the restaurant’s original structure as her home in 1926.
04 / 66
Locals line up around the block in Charlotte’s historic South End neighborhood for Price’s Chicken Coop. Family-owned and operated, the cash only, takeout only spot has been serving some of the area’s most mouthwatering fried chicken since 1962.
05 / 66
While there are hamburgers and sandwiches on the menu, you’d be a fool to not order fried chicken. The secret? Chicken is cut and trimmed in-house, battered with seasoned flour and fried in pure peanut oil. It’s a great deal, as all dinner boxes are served with coleslaw, fries, hush puppies and a roll.
06 / 66
Pro tip: know your order before you get to the counter. Once you get your signature white box, find a spot on the curb outside or in your car to ensure you maximize the fresh, crispy taste.
07 / 66
At Heirloom, executive chef Clark Barlowe sources every last thing, down to pottery, from North Carolina. “I can go through Heirloom’s menu and tell you the first name of every person responsible for growing or creating the ingredients on it,” he says. “To me, that's what sourcing locally is all about: creating a sense of community around food.”
08 / 66
While a la carte items are available, the best way to experience chef Barlowe’s creativity is with a coursed menu tasting. Each dish is thoroughly explained like a creative story by the wait staff. “The actual procurement of the ingredients is my favorite part of the job,” notes Barlowe. “I love searching out North Carolina seaweed, akebia fruit, bathroom soap, pottery, conch and truffles -- then making what we can’t find like our house fish sauce and gochujang. Sourcing everything from N.C. can be a challenge, but it’s one that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”
09 / 66
During a 12-course tasting, expect to indulge in everything from garden-fresh salads and vegetables, locally sourced meat and seafood dishes (he’s even put a locally sourced spiny lobster on the menu before) to local farmstead cheeses and sweet dessert concoctions. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind Charlotte experience.
10 / 66
Heirloom offers regional North Carolina wines and an innovative cocktail menu naturally focusing on local spirits. The I Trust You cocktail is wildly popular. Guests divulge their favorite spirit preferences and tastes, leaving the cocktail creation in the fate of the mixologist’s hands.
11 / 66
7th Street Public Market is a fun way to get to know Charlotte’s food scene. It’s a food stall-meets-farmers market in Uptown featuring bites and sips from local and regional farmers and purveyors. Come hungry, though, as there are so many delicious options to choose from.
12 / 66
First, stop at Not Just Coffee for a proper pour over (the brand brought the movement to Charlotte, after all). The hip coffee shop works with regional vendors like Counter Culture Coffee and Homeland Creamery and makes all syrups in house. The house-made caramel makes the best caramel latte you’ll ever taste.
13 / 66
You’d be making a huge mistake if you left 7th Street Public Market without trying Local Loaf’s Chicken and The Egg sandwich. It comes complete with hand breaded chicken tenders, aged white cheddar, a perfectly poached egg, greens and house-made Cheerwine chipotle honey sauce served on a freshly baked Southern buttermilk biscuit. Artisan bread is baked fresh daily, so good luck walking past without ordering something!
14 / 66
Orrman’s Cheese Shop’s stall at 7th Street Public Market is a stop for any cheese fanatic. In addition to more than 40 small-batch cheese selections from across the country -- with an emphasis on local and regional selections – the shop makes the best grilled cheese sandwiches. It’s a tossup between the Peanut Butter and Triple Berry Jam with goat cheese (pictured) and the Gouda and Plum Chutney with pickled green tomato.
15 / 66
Satisfy your sweet tooth at 7th Street Public Market with a Banana Split Crepe from Hazelnuts Creperie. Cam Newton, the star quarterback for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, is a huge fan.
16 / 66
The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte’s 15th-floor bar, The Punch Room, draws in quite the crowd thanks to head mixologist Bob Peters. With a 37-person seating limit, he is able to give everyone the royal treatment -- but try to score a bar seat to get some true one-on-one time with him.
17 / 66
Guests are served a special punch of the day in a glass teacup. The Fiesta Punch consists of tequila, cilantro from the hotel’s rooftop garden, jalapeno, beet-ginger kombucha, orange and lime. It started out as a punch of the day and quickly became a mainstay due to popular demand.
18 / 66
Punch aside, Peters is known for innovative cocktails. The Peanut Bourbon & Banana Sandwich is crafted from peanut-infused 1792 Small Batch Bourbon and homemade banana honey syrup -- a nod to his favorite childhood snack: a peanut butter and banana sandwich.
19 / 66
The Pisco Sour, topped off with Peters’ special St. Germain foam (pictured), and the Boiler Mule, featuring an exclusive private label ginger beer created by Townes Mozer of local Lenny Boy Brewing Co., are super popular. “[Townes] had a wonderful idea to create a cider-like beer but to use fresh ginger instead of apples,” says Peters. “The result is nothing short of magical. It is an alcohol ginger brew, not a soda.”
20 / 66
Bar Cocoa at The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte is a top stop for all things sweet. Since the hotel’s rooftop is home to some of Cloister Honey’s beehives, look for honey pecan gelato, honey macarons and honey eclairs on the menu. Fun fact: honey is used in some of the hotel’s spa scrubs.
21 / 66
In addition to Fahrenheit’s skyline views, chef Rocco Whalen’s innovative small plates and cocktails are a huge draw.
22 / 66
Sip on a barrel-aged cocktail (the menu changes seasonally) and take in the epic views.
23 / 66
Before exploring NoDa, Charlotte’s artsy North Davidson neighborhood, stop by Boquete Mountain Coffee for a proper cup of joe -- and to stock up on beans. Operating since 2011, the roastery micro sources coffee beans from various locations around the world.
24 / 66
NoDa Cafe, the most popular blend, features beans from South America and Africa and gives off a sweet, dark chocolate aftertaste. Boquete Mountain Coffee is served around the city at several restaurants, hotels and cafes.
25 / 66
Amelie’s French Bakery & Cafe opened its first location in NoDa in 2008. The 24-hour hot spot (as in, it’s open around the clock!) is pretty much the Alice in Wonderland of bakeries -- and serves as a late-night study den for college students. The latest Uptown location, while not open around the clock, features more than 11,000-square-feet of space and a restaurant.
26 / 66
Head straight to the glass dessert case for a Salted Caramel Brownie, vibrant French macarons, petit fours and tarts. The Hunger Games fans will be pleased to know eclairs, tea cakes and petit gateaux from the bakery were featured on the train’s dining cart in the first movie.
27 / 66
Free Range Brewing is a community-driven brewery run by brothers Jason and Jeff Alexander in NoDa. The owners incorporate local ingredients and purveyors when creating beers. Hello Darkness is crafted with BATCH Chocolate from South Carolina and With Intent is brewed with local Pure Intentions Coffee’s Burundi beans.
28 / 66
While taps are constantly rotating at Free Range Brewing, Cream of the Crop, a tasty cream ale, is a mainstay due to popular demand.
29 / 66
Charlotte’s brewery scene is definitely one to write home about. With new breweries opening up on a regular basis, you can spend an entire day or more exploring the scene. Where to start? The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery -- the city’s oldest brewery, serving up German-style beers.
30 / 66
Start with a flight to figure out which beer you like the most -- but don’t expect anything trendy. John Marrino, The Old Mecklenburg Brewery’s founder, abides by German Reinheitsgebot standards, meaning only four ingredients (malt, hops, yeast and water) are used to ensure consistency.
31 / 66
Find a spot out back at The Old Mecklenburg Brewery’s Biergarten and order grub from the Brauhaus. It’s hard to resist the Fresh Baked Soft Pretzel with Copper Beer Cheese and spicy mustard. Free brewery tours are given on Saturdays and Sundays at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.
32 / 66
Looking to try a local beverage that’s not beer? Head over to Charlotte’s first hard cider maker, Red Clay Ciderworks, where only local North Carolina apples are used. Try crisp Queen City Common or opt for a cider cocktail. The Bellini and Cidermosa are popular ones to try.
33 / 66
At The Asbury at The Dunhill Hotel, a historic boutique hotel in Uptown, executive chef Matthew Krenz steals the spotlight with innovative southern cuisine. “Southern ingredients and foodways are important because we need to be reminded of where we come from in order to move forward,” he says.
34 / 66
At The Asbury, sustainability is the name of the game. “You’ll see cuts on our menu that you may not have tried before -- cuts such as bison tongue or pork cheeks — that help us use every part of the animal,” he says. “These are all steps toward sustainability — and it’s a way to give our guests an exciting culinary adventure, especially when that bison tongue is paired with raclette, locally grown asparagus and a southern-influenced horseradish potato salad.”
35 / 66
Krenz sources beef directly from Krenz Ranch, his family’s farm in New Salem, N.C. The Half-Pound Krenz Ranch Burger is a hot commodity for lunch and brunch, especially when pimento cheese or blue cheese are added to the equation.
36 / 66
At dinner, get to know Krenz’s flavor with a five-course tasting or share a few a la carte items. Expect to be wowed with vibrant colored seasonal salads and vegetables (his heirloom tomatoes created quite the summer buzz), innovative meat dishes and intriguing desserts.
37 / 66
Guests of The Dunhill Hotel can experience Krenz’s talent via room service thanks to an exciting in-room dining menu. Bite-size Sticky Biscuits with ham and goat cheese icing are a perfect late-night snack.
38 / 66
Named after its Uptown location on 5th Street and Church Street, 5Church is a hot spot for post-work drinks, dinner and weekend brunch.
39 / 66
One thing’s for sure, executive chef Jamie Lynch’s Charred Octopus -- served with lime yogurt, cold pressed olive oil, micro herb salad, tomato confit and lime caviar – is so tender, it will literally melt in your mouth.
40 / 66
A nod to the Queen City, the aptly named QC Iced Tea features Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea Vodka, Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum, Red Stag by Jim Beam and PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur. Warning: it tastes like sweet tea, so sip responsibly!
41 / 66
Lenny Boy Brewing Co. is North Carolina’s only certified organic micro-brewery. The brewery’s unique kombucha creations, wild ales and beers have gained such a cult following that the owners recently moved to a larger location in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.
42 / 66
Housed in a restored 100-year-old church building in the Dilworth neighborhood, Bonterra Dining & Wine Room features local flavors and an impressive 200-plus wine by the glass menu -- the largest by the glass program in the country.
43 / 66
Start with a charcuterie and cheese board to share with the table. Diners enjoy building custom boards filled with local and regional artisanal meats and cheeses, spreads and imported olives.
44 / 66
The Fried Lobster Tail is famous around Charlotte and features mouthwatering whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, a local North Carolina honey-soy reduction and mustard aioli. The wait staff will ensure you choose the perfect glass of wine to pair with your meal.
45 / 66
The Summit Room, named after owner Deedee Mills’ trip to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, is a popular place for craft cocktails and Southern cuisine with a global twist. There’s even a seven summits cocktail list. Local favorites include the Chocolate Old Fashioned (pictured), Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs, Joyce Farms Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Shrimp Bahn Mi Sliders.
46 / 66
Founded in 1963, family-owned Bill Spoon’s Barbecue is the place to go for a true Eastern North Carolina-style barbecue experience. In fact, the recipes used today are the original ones.
47 / 66
Make sure to order a pork barbecue plate and douse it in house-made vinegar-based barbecue sauce. As for sides, the collards, mac & cheese, and baked beans are top choices. Wash it all down with a sweet tea.
48 / 66
Plaza Midwood area is home to Soul Gastrolounge, a dinner-only spot (turned music venue after 10 p.m.) serving up some serious eats. The menu features everything from sushi to wings to tapas to paninis, and it’s all exceptionally awesome. Here, Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos are served with watermelon salsa.
49 / 66
While Soul Gastrolounge’s cocktail menu (and awesome cocktail taps) are ever changing, a few things remain the same -- such as the Dirty South Nachos. Fried chicken skin “chips” are served smothered in pimento cheese fondue with jalapeno pickled okra scattered on top.
50 / 66
You might drive by Beef ‘N Bottle Steakhouse without even realizing it’s there, but this award-winning old school-style steakhouse has been serving some of the city’s best steaks for decades. It’s a place where locals flock for special celebrations, and quite frankly, the best steak in town.
51 / 66
You might drive by Beef ‘N Bottle Steakhouse without even realizing it’s there, but this award-winning old school-style steakhouse has been serving some of the city’s best steaks for decades. It’s a place where locals flock for special celebrations, and quite frankly, the best steak in town.
52 / 66
Burgushi, anyone? The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar is a burger-meets-sushi bar serving a creative fusion of -- you guessed it -- both burgers and sushi, a nod to two of the owner's favorite foods. It started out in Charlotte and became so popular that there are now locations in Raleigh, Atlanta and Orlando.
53 / 66
The Deliverance Roll - Southern Style Bar-B-Q-shi is the restaurant's southern-inspired sushi roll.
54 / 66
On the “burgushi” menu, The 4-S (Sear-iously Sensational Sushi Sandwich) consists of seared Koji marinated tuna and yellowtail, Asian slaw, red peppers, daikon sprouts and cucumber, served on spring roll wrapper buns stuffed with Kani and sushi rice.
55 / 66
As historian Tom Hanchett points out, there are a bounty of Latin American dining options popping up in the area. “One fast-expanding restaurant is Sabor [Latin Street Grill], featuring an array of Latin street food from Colombian empanadas to Venezuelan arepas to Mexican tacos,” he says. “Created by a Dominican immigrant, its branches are popping up around town in spots such as the hip NoDa entertainment district.”
56 / 66
Arepas Grill in south Charlotte is home to award-winning Venezuelan arepas. Most popular are the Pelua (steak and gouda cheese) and Reina Pepeada (chicken salad). The secret lies in Venezuelan owner Eunice Marcano’s cornmeal pancakes.
57 / 66
Located near the Arrowood LYNX stop, people drive up to an hour on weekends for tamales at Tamaleria Laurita. Owner Laura Gonzalez Perez’s chicken mole tamales are a standout. Since Perez is a native of Chiapas, Mexico, where these style of tamales are made, she’s the only one in the kitchen allowed to cook them.
58 / 66
La Michoacana serves a variety of fresh fruit and vegetable paletas (Mexican-style popsicles). Pineapple-Chile is one of the most sought after flavors, offering simultaneously sweet and spicy bites.
59 / 66
In 2015, husband and wife duo chef Joe Kindred and co-owner Katy Kindred opened Kindred, a quaint all-American eatery on Main Street in neighboring Davidson, N.C. It quickly became recognized as one of the best new restaurants in the country, drawing foodies in from all over.
60 / 66
Each table is served Kindred’s warm (and addictive) Milk Bread with house cultured butter to start. “[Pastry chef Stephanie Detweiler] has it down to a science where we always bake it fresh daily and it just comes out money every time,” says chef and owner Joe Kindred.
61 / 66
You’d be missing out without an order of chef Joe Kindred’s popular Crispy Oysters, which are placed on a bed of dill yogurt with Calabrian chile oil drizzled on top.
62 / 66
On Saturdays, you’ll find chef Kindred perusing local markets such as the Davidson Farmer’s Market for ingredients. Fresh cucumbers are used to make his grandfather’s pickle recipe, while cocktails are crafted with house-made syrups and fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables.
63 / 66
The Skillet Burger and Shrimp Roll are go-to lunch staples. The burger is just the right size and “not super heavy,” notes chef Kindred. Sinful bonus: split-top rolls, buns and sandwich bread are made from Milk Bread.
64 / 66
At Passion8 in Charlotte’s hip Elizabeth neighborhood, chef Luca Annunziata delivers creative farm-to-table culinary masterpieces with a nod to his Italian roots. His Infamous Calamari, for instance, must always remain on the menu due to high demand.
65 / 66
Whether you order arancini rice balls or Foie Gras, expect edible works of art.
66 / 66
Don’t miss out on Passion8’s Sunday brunch. The House Made Biscuit with game sausage, gravy and poached egg paired with a Passion8 Fruit Mimosa will leave your taste buds completely satisfied.
Tastes of Asheville, N.C.
01 / 80
Trade and Lore Coffee offers a trendy way to start the day on picturesque Wall Street.
02 / 80
True aficionados can pay extra (and wait) for a manual brew from someone who can likely discuss the origin with you.
03 / 80
The coffee shop hosts spoken word, improv and burlesque some nights on the stage above the seating area.
04 / 80
Local Mountain Air Roasting is used for the drip coffee and espresso, and available for purchase.
05 / 80
Of course, if you're downtown on Biltmore Ave., you'll see Double D's Coffee and Desserts where you can grab a cup with cash and have a photo opp.
06 / 80
Across the street, City Bakery Cafe brews local coffee from Dynamite Roasting Co. and bakes fresh bread and pastries by hand, from scratch.
07 / 80
The cheddar-scallion biscuits are a local favorite with egg, cheese, bacon, ham, sausage and veggie options for a sandwich.
08 / 80
Biscuit Head has locations downtown and in West Asheville offering breakfast and lunch, with a dozen variations on biscuits.
09 / 80
The Asheville Benedict is served with scallion cream cheese, fresh tomato, two poached eggs, hollandaise, radish, kale salad and lemon vinaigrette.
10 / 80
The brisket biscuit is served with brisket, pickled onion, smoked chevre, poached egg, buffalo hollandaise sauce and scallions.
11 / 80
Add to you biscuit at the jam bar or choose from seven gravies.
12 / 80
Breakfast in South Slope is a little more indulgent with Vortex Doughnuts' unique flavors and locally sourced accompaniments.
13 / 80
About a dozen doughnut flavors are offered daily with local milk, soda and kombucha available.
14 / 80
We tried chocolate mint and blueberry lemon paired with a cappucino. Vortex uses 1000 Faces Coffee from Athens, Ga.
15 / 80
Or try Vortex's signature doughnut with cinnamon sugar and swirls of chocolate from local French Broad Chocolates.
16 / 80
Local chef John Fleer opened The Rhu bakery and cafe around the corner from his popular restaurant, Rhubarb, early this year.
17 / 80
The Rhu offers coffee (drip and pour over) and pastries in the front, and meats and lunch items further back.
18 / 80
This fall, try -- share rather -- a sweet potato pie cruffin.
19 / 80
Visitors can shop regional goods inside, including cookbooks, gourmet foods and kitchen items.
20 / 80
There's plenty of seating upstairs for dining in, and The Rhu hosts events and cooking classes.
21 / 80
Down the street on Battery Park Ave., Chai Pani's Indian street food has earned the city street cred from news outlets around the country.
22 / 80
The dining room is casual and approachable with art from India and some eastern design elements. The crowd was lively and jovial.
23 / 80
A simple dish of Green Mango Chaat lived up to the hype with a fresh tart sweetness and fullness of flavor.
24 / 80
The patron dining next to me offered a taste of her fried okra, which I'd never tried, and it was savory and addictive.
25 / 80
Up the street, a former Woolworth Co. department store now hosts an art gallery called Woolworth Walk.
26 / 80
The House Agriculture Committee on Thursday debated whether taxpayers should pay for junk food, including soda sold at this fountain.
27 / 80
Asheville has more than 15 farmers or tailgate markets, so visitors can catch one most days of the week from May or April to October or November.
28 / 80
The West Asheville Tailgate Market is open on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from April to November.
29 / 80
Simple Bread is available here and at five other farmers markets throughout the season. Much of the flour used is local and the bread is milled locally.
30 / 80
The RAD (River Arts District) Farmers Market meets on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
31 / 80
Le Bon Cafe may be the cutest way to get coffee and a pastry before browsing.
32 / 80
Right next door, All Souls Pizza is a local favorite.
33 / 80
Here, pizzas are wood fired in a partially open kitchen where diners can watch.
34 / 80
Nine pizzas are available with fresh, seasonal ingredients, many of which are local like the smoked North Carolina shrimp on this pie.
35 / 80
Picnic tables offer prime al fresco seating next to the market.
36 / 80
All Souls grows some of its own herbs and produce in a garden just beyond the patio and mills its own flour.
37 / 80
While in River Arts District, head to the original White Duck Taco for shaded patio seating and access to galleries in the same complex.
38 / 80
The restaurant offers unique and fun flavor combinations in tacos and eclectic art inside.
39 / 80
Here, a mole roasted duck taco is served alongside a mushroom and potato taco, both specials.
40 / 80
Back in South Slope, Buxton Hall Barbecue's been buzzed about nationally since 'Bon Appetit' named it one of 2016's best new restaurants.
41 / 80
The wide open restaurant (sister restaurant of Chai Pani) occupies a former roller skating rink and specializes in Eastern Carolina-style whole hog barbecue.
42 / 80
The bar has local beers on tap (despite the breweries being steps away) and signature cocktails.
43 / 80
But pork's not the only specialty. The fried chicken sandwich has found fame among food writers, but the smoked pulled chicken exceeded all expectations with addicting sauce and an inevitable messiness. Paired with the spicy chicken bog and a refreshing local beer, it's the perfect lunch before brewery hopping.
44 / 80
Do dinner downtown where street performers start live music around dusk.
45 / 80
Rhubarb is a must-try with farm-to-table fare in a warm, rustic atmosphere.
46 / 80
The restaurant offers a bar area, two dining rooms and a covered streetside patio.
47 / 80
Many ingredients are sourced from local farms and producers, which are listed on the wall.
48 / 80
The open kitchen offers several bar spots for front row seats.
49 / 80
Blackberry and Muscadine Glazed Duck Confit is beautifully served with sweet potato Anna cake, GG escarole, sweet garlic, wet walnuts, celery salad and coffee-cured duck ham.
50 / 80
Sweet celery is served with sticky toffee celery root cake, sweetened condensed ice milk, herb crushed peanuts and peanut butter cream for dessert.
51 / 80
Alternatively, follow the crowds to French Broad Chocolates across the street. The lounge offers a full menu of chocolate desserts and seating inside.
52 / 80
Next door, the chocolate and ice cream shop offers bars from prominent makers around the world.
53 / 80
A variety of truffles are available individually or in assortments with seasonal flavors, like the fall pumpkin spice.
54 / 80
A few doors down from Rhubarb, Curate has been garnering national acclaim for chef Katie Button's Spanish tapas.
55 / 80
The chic space offers bright dining in the front windows, a long bar against the open kitchen and tables in the dim-lit back dining room.
56 / 80
Of course with tapas, we recommend a few plates to share, and watching the action from the bar is always my preference. Here, local Sunburst trout (used at most restaurants here) is served raw with tomato fresco, black olive, sweet onion and lemon vinaigrette.
57 / 80
Galician-style octopus is served with sea salt, olive oil, Spanish paprika and yukon gold potato purée.
58 / 80
In the summer, a watermelon salad is served. (Autumn's has baby beets, marcona almonds, pickled orange, cured Spanish cheese and a blood orange vinaigrette).
59 / 80
There's plenty more international flavor, such as Asian fusion at Gan Shan Station.
60 / 80
I loved the veggie Korean dumplings, and diners will find Chinese, Japanese, Thai and more east Asian influences throughout the menu.
61 / 80
Here too, local sources of ingredients are displayed prominently.
62 / 80
The kitchen grows some of their own herbs and plants for sauces on-site.
63 / 80
The Biltmore is a quintessential Asheville attraction and worth including on a tasting tour. First-time visitors can easily spend a day here.
64 / 80
Village Social opened alongside the new Village Hotel this year and offers prime patio seating in Antler Hill Village.
65 / 80
The restaurant sources some ingredients from the estate's working farm and from farmers around the state. The beer-battered Brussels sprouts are made with beer from Cedric's Tavern on the estate and Asheville's Wicked Weed Brewing.
66 / 80
Steps away from the restaurant, visitors can stroll into Biltmore Winery beneath an entrance sign touting that it's the most visited winery in the country.
67 / 80
In the summer, the cellar offers a nice cool down while passing art and exhibits that take one through the winery's history and wine making process.
68 / 80
Biltmore has saved samples of each vintage since the 1970s.
69 / 80
Afterwards, a few tastings are offered. We tasted three wines made from all North Carolina grapes, mostly from the estate.
70 / 80
The tasting room is spacious and organized, and the wine professionals are polite and helpful.
71 / 80
Guests can take notes on each wine tasted and purchase any favorites in the robust gift shop that the tasting room opens into.
72 / 80
Of course, the home itself has a cafe and bakery available for before or after lengthy tours.
73 / 80
End any day of exploring with a drink at the new Hyatt Place Asheville Downtown's rooftop bar, The Montford.
74 / 80
Opened this year, the 8th-floor bar offers chic, modern design, local beers, and views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
75 / 80
Nearby, The Omni Grove Park Inn is Asheville's historic and widely known hotel on a massive property with unbeatable views of the mountains.
76 / 80
Even non-guests should take advantage of the Sunset Terrace for drinks or a meal and a breathtaking backdrop.
77 / 80
The steakhouse menu includes locally caught fish and seasonal vegetables.
78 / 80
Sunset Terrace is open for lunch and dinner, with a sunset cocktail terrace open throughout the day, weather permitting.
79 / 80
The kitchen maintains a garden for many ingredients, which guests can visit.
80 / 80
There's a market and cafe inside with fresh food, and local goods in the various gift shops, such as Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com