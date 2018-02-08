A woman accused of intentionally ramming another driver's vehicle over a bumper sticker in support of President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, the Cape Cod Times reported.

A man – who asked not to be identified – said that after he came to a red light in the small town of Barnstable, Mass., the driver behind him began honking and yelling. The man told police he got out to speak to the other driver because he was concerned there might be something wrong with his vehicle, according to the Times.

He said Chloe Wright, 25, then began to yell at him about a Trump bumper sticker on his car and called him a racist when he told Wright he had voted for the president.

The alleged victim then began to record the incident. He said she then got in her car and drove at him. He ducked back into the vehicle and Wright appeared to hit in his door in the video he captured.

The license plate on the Honda Civic seen in the video led police to Wright, according to the Times.

Wright, who is also charged with vandalizing property and leaving the scene of property damage, is next scheduled to appear Barnstable District Court on Aug. 28.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com