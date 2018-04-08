Portland was bracing for possible clashes Saturday as the right-wing group Patriot Prayer planned a downtown "freedom march" and counter-protesters vowed to challenge them for the third time in two months.

The event also comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August that deteriorated into clashes between protesters and counter-protesters that left one person dead.

The Portland Police Bureau said Friday that demonstrators should expect to see a significant police presence including bomb-sniffing dogs and checkpoints where weapon screenings will occur.

"I continue to strongly reject the idea that violence or hate speech are legitimate means to a political end," Mayor Ted Wheeler said, adding that he and the Portland police chief "have serious concerns about the potential for violence" at the events.

The march, planned for months, has been organized by Joey Gibson, leader of the Patriot Prayer group, and a long-shot Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in the state of Washington.

It comes five weeks after clashes between left and right on June 30 in which both sides, including masked anti-fascist groups, battled in downtown Portland, pummeling and striking each other. Police declared the event a riot and revoked rally permits.

A similar Patriot Prayer event on June 4 devolved into fistfights and assaults by both sides as police struggled to keep the groups apart.

Gibson said in a live video on Facebook earlier this week that he won’t stop bringing his followers to Portland until they can express their right-wing views without interference.

“I refuse to do what Portland wants me to do because what Portland wants me to do is to shut up and never show up again," he said. "So yeah, I refuse to do that, but I will not stop going in, and I will not stop pushing, and I will not stop marching until the people of Portland realize that and realize that their methods do not work,” he said.

Patriot demonstrators planned to travel to Portland via bus from Vancouver, Washington, according to the event's Facebook page.

For Saturday's march, Gibson said the rally would convene at the Salmon Street Springs water fountain at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland.

The park location for Saturday's rally would allow the "Freedom March" participants to carry guns, according to The Oregonian.

While the city of Portland bans weapons in parks, those with a valid Oregon concealed handgun license are allowed.

"Everyone should be carrying around guns at all times, especially in our situation," Gibson said, according to the newspaper.

The Facebook post also warned marchers not to wear anything that identifies them as part of the Patriot Prayer organization. "Wear normal clothing and get to Salmon Street Springs from the multiple different ways in," the message read.

A broad counterprotest organized by a coalition of labor unions, immigrant rights groups and artists also will gather at City Hall before the Gibson rally. Organizers say that while Patriot Prayer denies being a white supremacist group, it affiliates itself with known white supremacists, white nationalists and neo-Nazi gangs.

In addition, self-described anti-fascists – or “antifa” – have been organizing anonymously online to confront Patriot Prayer and an affiliated group, the Proud Boys, in the streets.

The Facebook page for Resist Patriot Prayer: Violent Alt-Right Bigots Off Our Streets," the group said it is willing to use physical force if necessary against "Joey and his Alt Right goons."

"History has shown that militant resistance is a necessary and important tool in the fight against fascism," the event page said. "We make no apologies for the use of force in keeping our communities safe from the scourge of right-wing violence. Make no mistake, these people are coming here with the intent to harm and threaten people."

Effie Baum, a spokesperson with Popular Mobilization, said her group was formed solely to mobilize counter-protesters for Saturday, OregonLive reports.

"One thing we all have in common is our opposition to white supremacy, transphobia and homophobia," said Baum said, according to OregonLive.

“Patriot Prayer is continuing to commit violence in our city, and their events are becoming more and more violent,” she said. “Leaving them a small group to attack in the streets is only going to allow them to perpetuate their violence.”

