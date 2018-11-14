Police in California are looking for a woman they say attacked a McDonald's employee over an argument about ketchup.

Police are looking for a woman they say pushed and choked a McDonald's employee over an argument about ketchup.

The Santa Ana Police Department said the woman entered an employee back door and asked for ketchup in a statement released Tuesday. When the manager of the Orange County, California, McDonald's told the customer she could not be in the area, the woman described in her early 20s pushed, punched and choked the manager.

A surveillance video released by police shows the Oct. 27 assault. The woman is seen with her arms around the McDonald's employee's throat, forcing her around an area with cups and a coffee pot. She slams the employee up against the drive-thru window as another employee tries to stop the attack. A man ultimately runs into the kitchen and the woman leaves with him.

Police are asking anyone with information about the identity of the woman to contact them at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

