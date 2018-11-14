WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that legislation overhauling how Congress deals with sexual harassment within its ranks will be passed before the new session starts.

Speaking at the Senate Republican leadership press conference, McConnell said he’s talked about the bill “at length” with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who has taken the lead on the Senate version of the bill along with Sen. Roy Blunt, D-Mo.

“We’re working on getting that done before the end of the year," McConnell told reporters Wednesday.

As the #MeToo Movement continues to reverberate, Congress has yet to pass reform within its own chambers. Over the past year, several lawmakers have resigned due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Both the Senate and House have passed separate bills reforming the process of how sexual harassment is reported internally, but the differences between the two proposals have not yet been reconciled.

Both versions of the bill seek to make members of Congress personally liable if they're found guilty of sexual harassment or misconduct toward a staffer or another congressional employee. This provision was introduced after a report that over $342,000 in taxpayer funds was used to settle discrimination and harassment complaints involving members of the House from 2008 to 2012.

The House bill, passed in February, calls for each congressional office to adopt an anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policy.

“There is no place for sexual harassment or any type of harassment, period," Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., chairman of the House Administration Committee, said before the House vote on the measure.

The Senate bill, passed in May, also would update rules around reporting sexual harassment, including one that forced victims to wait out a 30-day "cooling off" period before taking complaints to court.

"I think it puts the responsibility where the American people think it should be," Blunt said during the Senate vote on the bill.

In March, all 22 female senators wrote an open letter McConnell expressing disappointment that Congress has "failed to enact meaningful reforms" in regard to sexual harassment. USA TODAY previously reported that McConnell disagreed with the provision in the House bill that makes members financially liable for discrimination settlements.

But a spokesman countered that report, telling USA TODAY that McConnell "supports members being personally, financially liable for sexual misconduct in which they have engaged."

If passed, the new rules regarding sexual harassment would be the first update to the 1995 Congressional Accountability Act, which applied workplace rules to Congress for the first time.

Contributing: Eliza Collins, Nicole Gaudiano and Deborah Barfield Berry

