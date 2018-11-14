Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rose to prominence representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal pursuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles following an allegation of domestic violence.

Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday after police responded to a domestic violence incident and took a report, an official told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

"He hasn't been officially booked. He is in the process," LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told USA TODAY.

In a tweet, the LAPD wrote, "We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available."

In a statement through his law office, Avenatti denied wrongdoing: “I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me. I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

Avenatti has been mulling a 2020 presidential run against Trump, who has denied Daniels' allegations of an affair. Avenatti had been scheduled for appearances in Vermont this weekend that were immediately cancelled following reports of his arrest, the Burlington Free Press reported.

Vermont Democrats, who planned to host two events with the lawyer Friday and Saturday, will refund ticketholders, R. Christopher Di Mezzo, the party's communications director, told the Free Press.

“We have not heard from his people, but while there is some kind of arrest and investigation to ensue," Di Mezzo said. "We’re not going to step into that arena with him."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Contributing: Burlington Free Press; The Associated Press.

