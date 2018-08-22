Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court Tuesday after reaching a plea agreement in New York.

AP

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration subpoenaed Michael Cohen on Wednesday after Cohen's attorney said his client may have information of interest to New York investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's foundation broke state tax laws.

James Gazzale, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, confirmed the state agency issued the subpoena "in light of public disclosures (Tuesday)," when Cohen — Trump's former personal attorney — pleaded guilty to eight federal felonies.

The subpoena came after Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis said his client has information that "would be of interest both in Washington and in New York state.”

Davis' comments Tuesday were made during a CNN interview with Chris Cuomo, the New York governor's brother.

"We will be working with the New York Attorney General and the Manhattan District Attorney, as appropriate," Gazzale said in a statement.

"We can’t comment further on this investigation."

The state Tax Department launched an investigation into the Trump Foundation in July after state Attorney General Barbara Underwood sued the charity, accusing it of advancing Trump's self-interests and 2016 presidential campaign.

Underwood's lawsuit against the Trump Foundation, Trump and three of his children alleged a wide array of law-breaking over the past decade, taking particular issue with a fundraiser for veterans with proceeds directed to groups chosen by Trump's 2016 campaign.

But Underwood can't bring state charges in the matter without a referral from a state agency in Cuomo's administration, which led to the latest probe of the foundation.

On Tuesday, Chris Cuomo asked Davis whether Cohen had information that would be of use to federal or state investigators.

“I do believe he does," Davis said.

"The New York attorney general has the jurisdiction, for example, to look into the Trump Foundation."

Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for Underwood, said the attorney general's office couldn't comment on "potential or ongoing investigations."

"As our lawsuit against the Trump Foundation illustrates, we will hold Donald Trump and his associates accountable for violations of state law, and will seek a criminal referral from the appropriate state agency as necessary," she said in a statement.

At the New York State Fair near Syracuse on Wednesday, Andrew Cuomo brought up Davis' comments when asked about Cohen's guilty plea.

"His attorney said on TV yesterday that Mr. Cohen will tell the truth to federal or state investigations because, you know, the state has an investigation on the Trump Foundation and the lawyer went out of his way to say Cohen would be forthcoming on both federal and state investigations," Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

In June, Trump dismissed Underwood's lawsuit as "ridiculous" and defended his charitable work.

He laid blame for the lawsuit with former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat and frequent Trump foe who resigned in disgrace in May after he was accused of physically abusing multiple women.

"I won't settle this case!," Trump tweeted at the time.

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight

