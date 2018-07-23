Women's March signs and posters from around the country
Women's March on Washington in the streets of the estimated 200,000 people planning to crowd the streets of the nation's capital a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president.
Katie Wagner from Alexandria, Va., taking part in the Women's March on Washington in the streets of the nation's capital a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president.
Marchers create backups on 15th Street NW near H Street NW and the White House in Washington while taking part in the Women's March on Washington.
Marchers taking part in the Women's March on Washington.
Women's March on Washington in the streets near the White House a day after Donald Trump's inauguration.
Protesters participate in the Women's March on Washington in the streets of the nation's capital.
Mary Hebert, 79, from Columbus, Ohio, takes part in the Women's March on Washington.
Protesters participate in the Women's March on Washington in the streets of the nation's capital.
Protesters participate in the Women's March on Washington in the streets of the nation's capital.
Protesters participate in the Women's March on Washington.
Teal Dodrill attaches her protest sign to a fence lining the green at the National Civil Rights Museum after an estimated crowd of over 9,000 people marched along Second Street from the Shelby County Courthouse during the Memphis Women's March as cities all over the country host similar protests in the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Some speculate that it could be the largest march the city has seen since the Civil Rights marches of the 1960s.
An attendee holds up a sign in downtown Naples, Fla., during the city's Women's March for Social Justice.
Thousands gather for the Women's March on Washington.
New York City resident Peter Straus, dressed as Abraham Lincoln, joins thousands as they gather for the Women's March on Washington.
Eve Parkman, 7, from Worcester, Mass., holds a heart message she made.
Taya Winter, left, of Bellingham, Wash., and her daughter Alexa Barket of Tallahassee, Fla., join thousands of other women to show their solidarity at the Women's March on Washington.
Thousands march through Washington at the Women's March.
A non-stop flow of people roll into the nation's capital as they gather for the Women's March on Washington.
Attendees brought a variety of signs and messages to Washington for the Women's March.
Thousands march down Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue as thousands gather for the Women's March.
Protesters stop in front of Trump International Hotel as they walk along Pennsylvania Avenue in the Women's March on Washington.
Elliott Denmead from Champagne, Ill., stops in front of Trump International Hotel holding his sign.
Men and women pass by the U.S. Capitol to begin the Women's March in Washington.
Kathy Gibson, Ocean Pines, Md. and Cindy Davidson, Assawoman, Va. during The Democratic Women's Club of Worcester County's Sister March on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Md.
Protesters chant as they march during the Austin Women's March outside the state capital in Texas.
Shalom Rosen, 4, of Phoenix, participates in an equal rights march at the Arizona state Capitol. The rally was timed to show solidarity with the women's march taking place in Washington, D.C., a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as president.
Stephanie Johnson, of Phoenix, participates in an equal rights march at the Arizona state Capitol.
Thousands participate in an equal rights march at the Arizona state Capitol.
Alice Maiocco, 4, marches with family and thousands of people for the Cincinnati Sister March, a complement to the Women's March on Washington.
Thousands gather at Washington Park, before the Cincinnati Sister March.
Many thousands march on Washington for the Women's March, one day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump.
Thousands march on Washington for the Women's March.
A woman decorated with clipped-on signs stands among thousands of women protesting the newly elected president Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C.
Lindsay Thomas of Knoxville holds a sign in downtown Knoxville, Tenn. before Knoxville's Women's March. Over 2,000 participated in the march around downtown despite the rain.
Mary Parker turned 100 on Jan. 20 and drove with her family from Ann Arbor, Mich. to attend the Women's March on Washington.
Joyce Bear and Chris Gleason of Yorktown Heights were among the those who took the train into New York City to take part in the Women's . The march started near the United Nations and ended in front of Trump Tower on 5th Ave.
Michelle Grippo of Airmont and Sharon Goldberg Hoffman of Airmont walk on 42nd St. during the Women's March in New York City. The march started near the United Nations and ended in front of Trump Tower on 5th Ave.
Sara Shapiro, 18, from Hillary Clinton's hometown of Chappaqua, New York, was among the thousands who marched in New York City during the Women's March.
Liz Cipollina of Durham, Conn. was among the thousands who marched in New York City during the Women's March .
The Women's March on Washington in Washington, D. C. one day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump.
Thousands participate in the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D. C.
Liz Desimone from New York, has her snapshot with the Capital as a background during the Women's March on Washington in Washington.
Marchers hold signs with the faces of historic women during the Women's March on Washington.
Marchers make their way to the Women's March on Washington.
Women march across the National Mall before The Women's March on Washington rally in Washington.
Women pose for photos on the National Mall before The Women's March on Washington.
Phillip Barker, Chicago, holds up is sign while Women's March on Washington ralliers fill the steps of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D. C.
Sarah Scott protests outside of Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois. Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Protesters march in Washington, DC, during the Women's March. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded US cities Saturday in a day of women's rights protests to mark President Donald Trump's first full day in office.
A protester hoists a sign in Washington, DC, during the Women's March.
Protesters march in Washington, DC, during the Women's March.
Protesters display their signs in Washington, DC, during the Women's March.
Protesters display their signs in Washington, DC, during the Women's March. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded US cities Saturday in a day of women's rights protests to mark President Donald Trump's first full day in office.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
People gather at Judkins Park during the Women's March in Seattle, Washington on January 21, 2017. Led by women in pink "pussyhats," hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets of Washington and other cities Saturday in a massive outpouring of defiant opposition to America's hardline new president, Donald Trump.
Demonstrators march up Fifth Avenue during a women's march in New York. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Protesters head towards the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency in Washington.
A woman holds a sign amidst a sea of pink caps before a women's march in Seattle. Women across the Pacific Northwest marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to send a message in support of women's rights and other causes.
Kayleigh Jane holds up a sign during the women's march outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.,. In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.
A woman carries a sign in a women's march during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency in San Francisco.
Demonstrators march up 5th Avenue during a women's march in New York. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
A man holds up a sign at a rally before a women's march during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency in San Francisco.
A protestor holds a sign that reads 'Donald and the Giant Impeachment' as she participates in the Woman's March in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 January 2017 to protest Donald J. Trump who took the oath of office and was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC. Protest rallies were held in over 30 countries around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in defense of press freedom, women's and human rights following the official inauguration on 20 January of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America in Washington, USA.
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'Keep Your Tiny Hands Off Our Rights!' as she participates in the Woman's March in Los Angeles, California to protest Donald J. Trump who took the oath of office and was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC. Protest rallies were held in over 30 countries around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in defense of press freedom, women's and human rights following the official inauguration on 20 January of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America in Washington.
People gather for a Women's March and rally to protest President Donald J. Trump the day after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC,. Large crowds were expected for the event.
Thousands of participants converge on the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC. Protest rallies were held in over 30 countries around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in defense of press freedom, women's and human rights following the official inauguration on 20 January of Donald J. Trump.
People gather on the Ellipse near the White House for the Women's March and rally to protest President Donald J. Trump the day after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC.
People march along Independence Ave for the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC.
Thousands of people take part in the Women's March in New York City. The Midtown Manhattan event was one of many anti-Trump protests nationwide that came a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Demonstrators hold signs while they make their way down Beacon Street during the Boston Women's March for America in Boston, Massachusetts. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
A participant holds signs as they march during the Women's March in Los Angeles, California. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for the Women's March in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Women's Marches are being held in cities around the world.
Protester's signs are left near the White House during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC.
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage at the women's march in Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California.
Uzo Aduba attends the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC.
Captains celebrate after sharing their highs from theSkimm’s 2018 Captain Conference. Erica Wright, Katie Dahlander, and Amna Pervez are all pictured.
WASHINGTON —  The day after President Trump was inaugurated, 2.5 million people joined women's marches around the world. More women are running for office than ever before and female donors are shattering previous giving records.

And yet, polling shows less than half of millennial women plan to vote in November.

TheSkimm - a nonpartisan membership company which targets millennial women - is trying to change that.

The organization wants to get 100,000 people, with a focus on millennial women, to vote in this year’s midterms and they don’t care which party that group benefits.

The organization paid for 28 women - Democrats, Republicans, and independents - to travel to New York City this past weekend for a two-day conference as part of their “No Excuses” campaign. The goal was to equip these women with resources to take back to their communities and get people to turn up at the polls.

Another half dozen "Skimm'bassador Vote Captains” were not able to attend but received recordings of the sessions. The conference included speakers from both parties and non-political organizations. Vote captains also walked away with a bunch of material to make it easier to understand the process.

Erica Wright, 35, of North Charleston, S.C., said being selected as a vote captain was an answer to her prayers. Wright works for the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and is an independent voter. She said she applied for the program because so many people in her community weren’t voting.

Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, Skimm co-founders and co-CEOS, lead event with employees and Skimm’bassador Captains sharing highs and lows from the past year.
“I felt like I was doing a disservice by being the only one who was actively involved in what was happening around me," she said. "I feel like I have their trust, so if I can be in charge of getting them to see why utilizing their voice is important that would be a step in the right direction."

TheSkimm registered 110,000 people to vote in 2016 but decided they wanted to go further this year by making sure folks, particularly young women, actually voted.

TheSkimm’s polling showed that despite three-fourths of millennial women, 73 percent, being unhappy with the direction of the country, the majority weren’t committed to voting. 

Less than half, 46 percent, said they were "absolutely certain" they'll vote in the upcoming elections. That bloc puts them behind all other demographics, according to polling done by theSkimm, Survey Money, and Vanity Fair. 

“For a company that is focused on making it easier to live a smarter life, and our core demographic is female millennials, these two stats showed us a huge area of improvement,” theSkimm co-founder Danielle Weisberg told USA TODAY about the number of millennial women who felt dissatisfied versus the number who planned to vote. “We want to make sure people feel informed. We want to make sure they feel heard and one of the biggest ways we can do that is by making sure they get out there to vote.”

Weisberg and co-founder Carly Zakin and launched theSkimm six years ago from their couch with a few thousand dollars. The pair had both worked as news producers but were hearing from their friends that there was no outlet that distilled information in a way they liked and related to.

Fast forward to 2018 and theSkimm now has 75 employees, 31,000 “ skimm’bassadors ” (volunteers who amp-up the brand) and roughly 7 million subscribers to their daily newsletter. TheSkimm has also expanded to include polling partnerships, an app and video and audio series.

TheSkimm’s data is bullish compared to previous midterm elections. Just 18 percent of women between 18 and 24 showed up during the last midterm election. Twenty-six percent of women 25-29 showed up in 2014, according to the U.S. Census.

 Amna Pervez, 35, voted for the first time in 2016 after finally becoming a U.S. citizen the year before. But she was “really surprised” to find out that despite having opinions about politics, many of her friends never showed up on election day.

“There was a level of disengagement that really baffled me and I’m not quite understanding what that is, but that is one thing I’m hoping to try to tackle through the partnership with Skimm, getting that engagement level a lot higher,” Pervez said. She declined to say which party she is affiliated with because she said the goal of the turnout operation is to get people from of all political affiliations to show up in November.

With numbers of millennial women so low, if theSkimm reaches its goal of 100,000 new voters, that bloc could “be significant in close races,” said Patrick Murray, the director of the nonpartisan Monmouth University Polling.

“If you can get some of these young women engaged earlier in this cycle then that increases exponentially your ability to turn out more women as we get closer to election day,” Murray said.

But Murray said even though theSkimm is targeting women of all political parties, the Democratic Party is likely to receive the biggest boost if the organization’s efforts are successful.

That’s because Monmouth’s polling shows young women overwhelmingly identify with the Democratic Party. Monmouth this year polled voters in five competitive special elections across the country, on average, young women preferred the Democratic candidate by 30 points. Young men backed the Republican by 15 points.

Katie Dahlander, 25, who works in finance in Austin, Texas., left the conference with a toolkit of resources and a new sidekick for her mission. The two women - both live in Austin and met on the plane - talked about doing a “midterms and mimosas” event where they can invite friends to learn about the electoral process. 

Dahlander said she leans “more conservative,” but wants to put party affiliations “under the rug for now.”

“We are totally non-partisan and I am 100 percent excited to take that on," she said. "I will put aside my belief on what’s right or wrong because I think what’s important for the long-term is that we get voters. And if you can get voters now ideally they stay voters."

What if those voters lean disproportionately to the left?

“I am not as concerned with which way they lean," Dahlander said. "The reason I am excited to be a part of this is honestly so I can educate myself and talk to more people outside of my small bubble."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com