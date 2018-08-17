TIckets for Michigan Powerball.

Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press

DETROIT – A Michigan woman accidentally purchased the wrong lottery ticket and the mistake ended up winning her $100,400, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Linda Keyanchuk, 64, of Westland, Michigan, wanted to purchase a multi-draw Powerball ticket online, but instead bought six Powerball tickets.

She matched the four white balls and the Powerball twice — 10-21-30-43-63 PB: 17 — in the Aug. 8 drawing, winning her two $50,000 prizes.

She also matched three numbers and the Powerball four times for an additional $400, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"I didn’t realize my mistake until the next afternoon when I logged in to my Lottery account and saw I had won more than $100,000," Keyanchuk told the Michigan Lottery.

“It’s been a crazy week. I’ve logged in to my account every day to make sure I really did win," she said. "It’s been exciting thinking about what all of this money will mean for me!”

Keyanchuk collected her prize Wednesday and will use the money for a vacation and save the rest, according to the Michigan Lottery.

