Air travelers faced delays and cancellations in the Northeast on Monday as storms fired up across the region.

Nationwide, nearly 500 flights had been canceled and another 1,350 delayed as of 10:05 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The disruptions were concentrated at a handful of busy Northeast airports, including hubs for several big U.S. carriers. Delays and cancellations in the region often ripple out to other airports across the nation.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

At New York’s LaGuardia airport, more than 150 combined departures and arrivals were canceled as of 10:05 a.m. ET and a similar number delayed. Those tallies meant about a quarter of the entire day’s schedule at the airport was either late or canceled, according to FlightAware.

Newark’s Liberty International Airport faced similar problems. Nearly 15 percent of the airport’s Monday schedule was delayed while about 7 percent of the day’s flights were canceled, FlightAware calculated.

The Philadelphia and New York JFK airports also had above-average delay and cancellation numbers, though – so far – they had been affected less severely than LaGuardia and Newark. Delays also were trending up at Boston's Logan International as of mid-morning.

Fliers should keep an eye on flight schedules in the region throughout the day. Storms were expected to move across the Northeast into the evening, potentially blocking flight paths near major airports.

In anticipation of the poor weather, the nation’s four biggest airlines – American, Delta, Southwest and United – each had flexible-rebooking policies in place for airports in the greater New York City area.

The details varied by carrier, though they generally allowed Monday customers to make one change to their itineraries without paying a change fee or – with some restrictions – a recalculated fare. Southwest's rebooking policy also included the Philadelphia, Washington and Baltimore airports.

Storms also were creating problems at Dallas/Fort Worth, where the Federal Aviation Administration reported some delays as of 10 a.m. ET. The backups were minor, but pop-up storms were possible for much of the day.

To the west, low cloud levels could lead to off-and-on arrival delays at San Francisco.

40 COOL AVIATION PICS: Behind the scenes at Washington Dulles

July's #avgeek photo gallery





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com