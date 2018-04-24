Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means it's time to get shopping.

What better way to celebrate the mother figure in your life than by gifting her something on Sunday that will make her life easier? We can't think of one, so we've rounded up a few gift ideas for mom that will help her out.

Help mom stay connected

Mom's schedule is beyond busy. Help her stay connected to her calendar (and more) with a hands-free, voice-activated smart home device, like Google Home ($129 on Jet.com). By simply saying, "Hey, Google," she'll be able to check her appointment times, play music or ask any other question she might have.

Help mom with dinner

Is your mom a cooking queen? Give her a break with a subscription to a meal kit service. Several companies have become part of the the popular dinner tool business, which means there are plenty of options to fit your family's needs (or, your mom's preferences). Blue Apron has been a strong leader for years, Purple Carrot provides vegan/vegetarian options and Green Chef won Reviewed.com's "best overall" rating during a taste test (prices vary).

Help mom stay caffeinated

Is mom too busy to make herself a cup of joe? Or to finish a cup while it's still hot? Treat her to a cold brew — on tap! This Wandering Bear coffee box (which holds 16 cups in one) can sit in your fridge waiting for mom to pour herself a delicious, refreshing cup ($29 for one box). And bonus: The boxes can be ordered with a subscription, so mom never has to run out.

Help mom clean up

Let mom put her feet up while a robot does the cleaning by gifting her a iRobot Roomba 801, which sucks away dirt and can be scheduled to clean up to 7 times per week ($399 on Jet.com). Its dirt detection sensors also alert the machine to concentrate on areas that need a little extra cleaning — so the finished job will be up to mom's standards.

Help mom de-stress

Did you give mom an essential oil kit for Mother's Day last year? Upgrade her collection with natural soaps infused with the same soothing aromatic oils. Edens Garden's Lavender Magnolia bar will hydrate skin as its scent helps promote relaxation ($10.95). They also sell a De-Stress Set that includes three different anxiety-melting oil blends ($21.95).

Help mom connect to her roots

For moms into genealogy, there's no better (or more useful) gift than a DNA kit, which will save mom the struggle of tracing her ancestry the old-fashioned way. Living DNA's kits also map out the genetics of her mother's linage, so grandmother's can take part in the fun too ($99, with 20% off until May 14).

Help mom organize the baby bag

Trying to find the perfect gift for a new mom? Get her a stylish solution for her messy baby bay. Ju-Ju-Be's collection of diaper bags are not only fashionable but functional, with durable, machine-washable material and tons of organizing pockets and dividers. This structured tote also comes in a variety of colors (originally $125 on sale for $80).

Help mom stay (stylishly) in shape

Give mom jewelry this year that's also good for her health. Bellabeat's digital activity and health tracker will monitor mom's steps, calories burned, sleep cycle, menstrual cycle and more to ensure optimal health and well-being. It also has an elegant leaf design, allowing it to be worn as a necklace, bracelet or clip ($138.98 on Jet.com).

