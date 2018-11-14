MoviePass has had a rocky second half of 2018 – and things have just gotten even more turbulent for the struggling discount movie ticket subscription service.

MoviePass parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics said it did not have the votes it needed to approve a 1-for-500 reverse stock split intended to give the company a boost, according to an Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday. The company has until Dec. 18 to bolster its share price to $1 – or else the Nasdaq could potentially delist HMNY stock, which would serve as a major blow to a source of equity. Currently, HMNY stock trades at just under 2 cents per share.

"The Board apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused its stockholders," Helios & Matheson Analytics said in a statement.

This episode is the most recent in a series of problems for MoviePass. The woes began in July for the company – which at its peak popularity charged $9.95 a month for customers to see unlimited movies in participating theaters – when its app crashed after MoviePass ran out of money. Then, in August, the company announced that customers would only be able to see three movies per month for the same monthly fee.

The turmoil continued into October, when New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood opened a probe into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics misled investors – the company responded by saying that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and denied any wrongdoing.

Amid all the drama, Helios & Matheson Analytics announced last month that it plans to spin off MoviePass into a new entity, MoviePass Entertainment Holdings.

