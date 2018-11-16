The clock is apparently ticking at MoviePass.

The embattled discount movie ticket subscription service saw a significant decline in subscribers between July and September, a period during which MoviePass saw its app crash when the company ran out of money and it cut subscriber benefits.

The repercussions could drive MoviePass out of business. Without raising additional capital, MoviePass has "substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern through November 15, 2019," the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday.

MoviePass did not spell out the size of the "significant decline" in subscribers. The service had amassed about 3.2 million subscribers as of Aug. 10, 2018, parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics said in an earlier SEC filing.

MoviePass card and smartphone app.

MoviePass

MoviePass generated $79.9 million in the third quarter, about 10 percent more than in the April-June period.

But Helios & Matheson Analytics posted a net loss of $130 million for the third quarter, compared to a net loss of $43.5 million in the same period a year ago. The net loss is primarily due to MoviePass expenses and the acquisition of Moviefone in April, the company said.

Helios & Matheson Analytics took a $39 million impairment during the quarter to offset MoviePass subscriber declines.

MoviePass subscribers departed after the company ran out of cash in July, which kept subscribers from getting movie tickets. Others left the service after it reduced the number of movies a subscriber could see from one daily (for the $9.95 monthly fee) to just three movies per month for the same fee.

The average MoviePass subscriber saw an average of 0.77 movies in September, down from 2.2 movies monthly in April, the company says.

The financing woes add to mounting troubles at MoviePass. Last month, Helios & Matheson Analytics said it was "fully cooperating" with New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood's probe into whether it misled investors about its finances.

Helios & Matheson Analytics also faces potential delisting on the Nasdaq if it fails to build its stock price to $1. The company had sought a 1-for-500 reverse stock split to give the company a boost, but backed off when it did not have adequate shareholder support.

Shares of Helios & Matheson Analytics (HMNY) were up 0.6 percent Friday but still remained at less than two cents per share.

Helios & Matheson Analytics is looking to spin off MoviePass into a separate entity, a topic expected to be addressed at the company's shareholder meeting next month.

