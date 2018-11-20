DENVER – Police say multiple people have been shot in downtown Denver, but there was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.
The shootings occurred Monday afternoon.
Police say several people have been taken to hospitals, though authorities did not immediately release any information about the suspect or suspects. Local television reports said five people were shot, one fatally, and that the suspected gunman remained at-large.
Officers closed several streets in the area.
Contributing: The Associated Press.
