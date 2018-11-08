Myrtle Beach hotels with great deals in August
TripAdvisor has named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hotels that have "four bubble" ratings and reasonable rates in August. Carolinian Beach Resort is ranked 80 out of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach, with TripAdvisor pricing starting from $163 per night.
Windsurfer Hotel is ranked 56 out of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach on TripAdvisor, with pricing from $131 per night.
Courtyard Myrtle Beach Barefoot Landing ranks 53 out of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach on TripAdvisor, with pricing from $176 per night.
Dayton House Resort ranks 51 out of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach on TripAdvisor, with pricing from $150 per night.
Staybridge Suites is 32 out of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach on TripAdvisor, with pricing from $130 per night.
Holiday Inn at the Pavilion ranks 24 out of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach on TripAdvisor, with pricing from $247 per night.
Ocean Reef Resort ranks 22 out of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach on TripAdvisor, with pricing from $182 per night.
Hampton Inn Myrtle Beach-Northwood ranks 20 of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach on TripAdvisor, with pricing from $152 per night.
Coral Beach Resort & Suites ranks 14 out of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach on TripAdvisor, with pricing from $212 per night.
Hilton Garden Inn Myrtle Beach/Coastal Grand Mall ranks 8 of 208 hotels in Myrtle Beach, with TripAdvisor pricing from $172 per night. It is the highest-ranking value hotel in Myrtle Beach this August, according to TripAdvisor.
Myrtle Beach is a resort town on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast that attracts people from all over the world for its 60-mile coast line.

The top value destination on review and booking website TripAdvisor is also known for having more than 100 high-quality golf courses. One course even hosted Sports Illustrated’s first sales conference before the debut of its first issue in 1954.

Myrtle Beach also attracts foodies and is often dubbed the seafood capital of South Carolina.

For entertainment, visitors can take a ride on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on the town’s 1.2-mile Boardwalk. Live music can be heard at The Carolina Opry, Legends in Concert and the Alabama Theatre.

20 best destinations to buy a beach house or condo

Shopping is another favorite pastime, with plenty of opportunities along the Grand Stand, Barefoot landing, The Market Common, and Broadway at the Beach.

The town also has numerous museums, art galleries and gardens, such as Brookgreen Gardens with its large collection of figurative sculpture by American artists.

On top of that, Myrtle Beach has several affordable hotels.

USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in Myrtle Beach with high ratings and reasonable rates for August. The site came up with 10 lodging options with at least a “four bubble” rating with rates under $250. Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

